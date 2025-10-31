Bihar Election 2025: Jan Suraaj Fields Transgender Social Worker Preeti Kinnar from Bhore Assembly Seat in Bihar

Since 2008, Preeti has been actively working for the poor, especially women and girls. She has arranged marriages for over 27 underprivileged couples and provided food and essentials to hundreds of families during the COVID-19 lockdown. During natural calamities and accidents, she has often stepped in with relief materials, using her personal funds and community donations.

Preeti’s nomination has not come without controversy. Jan Suraaj leader Vijay Aman has accused her of falsely claiming Dalit status to contest from the reserved constituency. He alleges that Preeti belongs to an upper-caste family and that her Scheduled Caste certificate was obtained fraudulently. Some of Preeti Kinnar's caste is listed as Paswan on some documents, while official records like land registries list her father’s name as Harischandra Srivastava. This is why questions are being raised about her caste.

Preeti has strongly denied these allegations. According to Jan Suraaj officials, a party team had visited her village in Sitamarhi and found no grounds to doubt her caste identity.

Despite the controversy, Preeti’s candidacy has been welcomed by many locals. People believe that this could be a good strategy by Jan Suraaj to showcase its inclusive image. There are only 13 transgender voters in Bhore and 67 in the entire district, but the symbolic importance of her nomination goes beyond numbers. The representation of the third-gender community in politics is still very low. For Jan Suraaj, the move signals its commitment to a politics of inclusion. For Preeti, it’s a chance to transform years of grassroots work into legislative action. [Rh]



