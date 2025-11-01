‘Jekar Nath Bholenath, U Anath Kaise Hoyi’: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Responds After Death Threat Over Bihar Poll Speeches

Gorakhpur, Nov 1 (IANS) BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan on Saturday responded after he allegedly received a death threat over his campaign speeches in Bihar.

He said, “Jekar Nath Bholenath, U Anath Kaise Hoyi” (One who has Lord Shiva as his protector can never be abandoned).

Speaking to IANS, Ravi Kishan said, “Our opponents are facing defeat, and this is the outcome of their frustration. They have even hurled abuses at me and my mother. Through you, I want to tell them that I am coming to Bihar and will not stop campaigning. They can threaten me, but they cannot break my resolve."