Mahagathbandhan Facing Internal Divisions, NDA Will Form Govt Again in Bihar: Shahnawaz Hussain

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) As the countdown to the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections picks up pace, leaders of the ruling alliance have launched a full-throated campaign of confidence, emphasising governance and development achievements while projecting the opposition as divided and behind in the race.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain asserted, “The people of Bihar have made up their minds that this time again, they will form an NDA government. With the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, and with the strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the NDA is going to form the government in Bihar."

"The Mahagathbandhan has completely fallen behind in the campaign and is facing major internal divisions,” he added.