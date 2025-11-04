Bihar Elections: BJP Mocks Tejashwi Yadav's Last Minute Promises as Phase 1 Campaigning Ends Today

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Tejashwi Yadav knows very well that the Mahagathbandhan is going to lose badly in this election. Even now, RJD and Congress workers are fighting among themselves on many seats..."

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav said his party’s goal is to build a “prosperous Bihar” and empower both farmers and women through targeted welfare measures.

“Our goal is to build a prosperous Bihar. Today, we have made several announcements for farmers... The electricity used by farmers for irrigation will be made free of cost. All the PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies) involved in irrigation will also be given the status of energy providers,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader also promised a special procurement incentive for cultivators.

“For procurement, farmers will receive Rs 300 more than the MSP on paddy and Rs 400 more than the MSP on wheat,” he announced.