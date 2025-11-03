How a Police Officer’s Idea Sparked Bihar’s Kidnapping Industry, Reveals Dr. Ajay Kumar

During the Lalu Prasad Yadav government, Bihar witnessed one scandal after another — from the infamous Fodder Scam to the Land-for-Jobs Scam — marking an era that came to be known as “Jungle Raj.” The RJD lost power in 2005. Tejashwi Yadav, now the Opposition’s chief ministerial face, is contesting the 2025 election. Though the “Jungle Raj” era is long past, its shadow continues to haunt the party in every election since. This time too, leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have invoked “Jungle Raj” to attack the RJD, recalling the lawlessness that once defined Bihar.

Among the many cases that surfaced from that time, one of the most chilling was how kidnapping turned into a business. From the late 1980s to the early 2000s, Bihar went through one of its darkest phases — when abductions became a parallel economy.