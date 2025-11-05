10 Quotes by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan: 50 Years Later, Why Do His Words Matter Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Elections

Key Points
Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan was a Gandhian, a socialist, and a freedom fighter. He fought in the Independence struggle and led the Total Revolution movement against the Indira Gandhi government.
He backed causes based not on gain, but moral standing – like the right to self-determination of Kashmir and Nagaland, decentralisation, Hindu-Muslim unity, Caste abolition, minority rights, and Sarvodaya and Swaraj.
Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Elections, his teachings can shed light on the condition of democracy in the state.
Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan was an Indian freedom fighter who fought for independence twice: once from the British and once from Emergency rule. With the 2025 Bihar Elections imminent, his teachings on politics, revolution, and ethics can help us understand the evolution of democracy in his home state, more than 50 years later.
1. “True politics is about promotion of human happiness.”
Born in 1902 in Sitab Diara, a village in Chhapra district of Bihar, Narayan, commonly known as JP, combined intellectual work, mass organising, and long spells of non-electoral activism to bring about political revolution in the country.
He studied in the US in the 1920s, returned to join the freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi’s mentorship, became a leading organiser of peasants, workers, and the Congress Socialist Party in the 1930s and 40s.
Later, in the 1970s, he led the Sampurna Kranti, or Total Revolution movement, that helped end the Emergency and brought the Janata coalition to power in 1977. His long public life straddled Gandhian social reform, socialist critique of economic inequality and practical mediation in internal conflicts.
2. “My interest is not in the capture of power, but in the control of power by the people.”
JP made this distinction concrete throughout his career. In the 1930s and 1940s he helped organise the Congress Socialist Party and worked with the All India Kisan Sabha to press for tenants’ rights and agrarian reforms; these were efforts aimed at shifting decision-making from landlords and colonial officials to village bodies and unions.
He is known as Loknayak, or the people’s leader, referring to his loyalty to citizens over political factions.
After Independence he rejected ministerial offers and instead focused on mass initiatives: he partnered with Vinoba Bhave in the Bhoodan movement – a series of land-donation campaigns to redistribute land voluntarily to landless peasants – and he promoted village-level institutions for self-governance as a counterweight to centralized bureaucratic power.
3. “If you really care for freedom, liberty, there cannot be any democracy or liberal institution without politics. The only true antidote to the perversions of politics is more politics and better politics. Not negation of politics.”
JP was a Gandhian, a socialist, and a revolutionary. He backed causes based not on gain, but moral standing – like the right to self-determination of Kashmir and Nagaland, decentralisation, Hindu-Muslim unity, Caste abolition, minority rights, and Sarvodaya and Swaraj.
He was a proponent of direct action. During the Independence struggle he backed Gandhi’s Quit India movement, and when all senior Congress leaders were jailed, he setup an underground system to disseminate information. Later, he helped guide parties in electoral struggles, led mass movements, and intervened directly during local crises and regional issues – such as mediating Naga peace talks and Naxal disturbances.
He warned that retreat from civic engagement created space for corruption and authoritarian drift. From the 1950s into the 1960s he built organisations that combined social work with political education—Sarvodaya groups, voluntary development missions and worker associations—so that ordinary citizens could exercise checks on officials and elected representatives.
4. "This is a revolution, friends! We are not here merely to see the Vidhan Sabha dissolved. That is only one milestone on our journey. But we have a long way to go... After 27 years of freedom, people of this country are wracked by hunger, rising prices, corruption... oppressed by every kind of injustice... it is a Total Revolution we want, nothing less!"
The JP Movement of 1974–75 began in Bihar as a student-led agitation against rising prices, unemployment and alleged administrative corruption; he transformed it into a national crusade against the Indira Gandhi government, demanding moral and institutional reform.
The movement’s platform included decentralisation of power to Panchayats, honest public administration, land reforms and full civil liberties. When the Emergency was declared in June 1975 and civil liberties were suspended, JP emerged as the moral leader of the non-violent resistance; the mass protests, combined with electoral rejection of Indira Gandhi in 1977, culminated in the Janata Party victory at the Centre. The Janata government’s formation was the immediate political outcome JP sought: a shift away from unchecked centralisation and personal rule.
5. “Freedom became one of the beacon lights of my life and it has remained so ever since. Freedom with the passing of years transcended the mere freedom of my country and embraced freedom of man everywhere and from every sort of trammel—above all, it meant freedom of the human personality, freedom of the mind, freedom of the spirit. This freedom has become the passion of my life and I shall not see it compromised for bread, for security, for prosperity, for the glory of the state or for anything else.”
JP’s public defence of civil liberties was a direct reply to Indira Gandhi’s defence of the Emergency: “Bread is more important than freedom”.
He wrote and spoke against the suspension of fundamental rights and the incarceration of opposition leaders, insisting that freedom of speech, a free press and the rule of law were prerequisites for any genuine social and economic progress. He was arrested and jailed during the Emergency.
Even from his hospital bed after his arrest, he wrote letters urging citizens to protect democracy “not for bread or prosperity but for the human spirit.” The Janata Party’s eventual victory in 1977 was widely seen as vindication of his struggle, though JP himself declined to hold any office.
6. “Democracy cannot be made secure and strong without peace. Peace and democracy are two sides of a coin. Neither of them can survive without the other.”
In the years after the Emergency, JP’s health deteriorated, and he witnessed how quickly political unity gave way to factionalism. The Janata government he inspired collapsed within three years amidst infighting and factionalism. In his speeches from 1978–79, he warned that violence and political vendetta would undo the democratic gains of the revolution. His prediction proved correct: instability returned, and Indira Gandhi’s Congress reclaimed power in 1980, a year after his death.
7. “Non-materialism, by rejecting matter as the ultimate reality, immediately elevates the individual to a moral plane and urges him to endeavor to realize his own true nature and fulfill the purpose of his being. This endeavor becomes the powerful motive force that drives him in its natural course to the good and the true.”
JP Narayan’s politics was anchored in ethics. He rejected all offers of ministerial positions after independence, choosing instead to focus on social work and education. His belief in non-materialism drew from Gandhian ideals and a moral view of society where power was a service, not a prize. This moral compass remained consistent even as others around him pursued political gain.
His moral stance was intended to model the kind of leadership he wanted in India—leaders who would prioritise public welfare over personal enrichment. Those examples became reference points for critics and supporters alike when later Indian politicians were accused of corruption.
8. “Those people who still believe that power and party-politics will be able to do some good are only sucking dry bones. This kind of politics is disintegrating and will continue to do so till one day the disintegration is complete. Then the foundation of a new type of politics will be laid on its ruins and this new politics will be completely different from the old. It will be ‘lokaniti’ or the people’s politics, not ‘Rajaniti’ or the elitist politics.”
JP’s distinction between lokniti and rajniti is one of his enduring contributions to Indian political thought. He imagined a politics guided by citizens, not by parties. This vision influenced the creation of the Janata Party – a coalition that briefly broke the Congress’s monopoly – and seeded the rise of new political actors.
His critique still resonates in Bihar today, where voter frustration with opportunistic alliances and power-sharing deals reflects the same tensions highlighted decades ago. The major players – JD(U), RJD, and BJP – have repeatedly formed and broken alliances based on short-term electoral calculations rather than structural reform. Basic issues of governance have been overshadowed by caste mobilisation and transactional politics.
9. “A violent revolution has always brought forth a dictatorship of some kind or the other… After a revolution, a new privileged class of rulers and exploiters grows up in the course of time to which the people at large is once again subject.”
JP’s criticism of party-politics resonates deeply in Bihar today. The state, once the cradle of his Total Revolution, continues to struggle with shifting loyalties, dynastic governments, and caste-driven politics. Leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and the late Ram Vilas Paswan, who cut their teeth as part of the JP Movement, have dominated Bihar’s politics since the 1990s, often invoking his legacy while practicing the power-centric politics he rejected
As Bihar prepares for its upcoming election, leading parties – the JD(U), RJD, and BJP – embody the very compromises JP warned against. The RSS-associated Jan Sangh, which was part of his Janata Party, even used JP’s revolutionary foundation as an opportunity to platform itself at the national level – break away from its coalition partners, and eventually establish a fascist state which defines Indian democracy today.
10. “Only those who have no faith or confidence in the people or are unable to win the people’s confidence take to violent means. Violence becomes superfluous and harmful where Lokashakti has been aroused, and in the absence of the latter violence proves to be sterile and cruel.”
JP’s unwavering faith in lokashakti, or the people’s power, remains one of his defining ideals. His belief that democratic change must come through persuasion and participation rather than force was rooted in both philosophy and experience. Even during the chaos of the Bihar Movement, he repeatedly urged students to stay peaceful and disciplined. His idea of non-violence was not passive; it was an act of strength and self-restraint.
In a political landscape like ours, where violence and machismo define electoral strength, JP’s idea of steadfast resistance stands as a stark warning for the health of our democracy. [Rh]
