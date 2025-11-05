10 Quotes by Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan: 50 Years Later, Why Do His Words Matter Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Elections

Born in 1902 in Sitab Diara, a village in Chhapra district of Bihar, Narayan, commonly known as JP, combined intellectual work, mass organising, and long spells of non-electoral activism to bring about political revolution in the country.

He studied in the US in the 1920s, returned to join the freedom struggle under Mahatma Gandhi’s mentorship, became a leading organiser of peasants, workers, and the Congress Socialist Party in the 1930s and 40s.

Later, in the 1970s, he led the Sampurna Kranti, or Total Revolution movement, that helped end the Emergency and brought the Janata coalition to power in 1977. His long public life straddled Gandhian social reform, socialist critique of economic inequality and practical mediation in internal conflicts.