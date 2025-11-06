High Turnout Marks Polling in Constituencies That Voted in Bihar's First Phase

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Bihar recorded an estimated voter turnout of 60.25 per cent in the first phase of its Assembly elections on Thursday even as the official time for polling came to a close at 5 p.m.

However, electors who had joined the queue before the stipulated time will be allowed to cast their vote.

A large number of women electors were seen waiting to exercise their suffrage since early Thursday morning.

In recent times, Bihar has earned the distinction of recording a higher female turnout over their male counterparts.

Among the districts that recorded the highest percentage of voting were Begusarai (67.32 per cent), Samastipur (66.65), Madhepura (65.74), Muzaffarpur (65.23 per cent).

Meanwhile, a comparatively lower turnout was logged at Sheikhpura, which was 52.36 per cent while Bhojpur recorded 53.24 per cent.

In Patna, the turnout was estimated at 55.02 per cent.

The figures are likely to increase after the final turnout figures are tallied.

Out of Bihar's 243 Assembly seats, 121 went to poll in the first phase, while the remaining 122 will go to the polls in the second round on November 11.

Results will be declared on November 14.