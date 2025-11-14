NDA Takes Early Lead; Pawan Khera Stirs Controversy With ‘ECI vs People of Bihar’ Comment

A political firestorm has been swirling on Friday, 14th November 2025, as Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the Bihar Assembly Election had turned into a “contest” between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the people of the state. The remark triggered outrage across social media, subjecting itself to criticism for undermining the democratic process.

The vote counting in Bihar is ongoing, with early trends showing the NDA leading from the front. He said the situation looks more like a face-off between voters and the poll body rather than a traditional electoral fight. He made the comments while speaking to reporters regarding the early trends.

As per reports, he remarked that the early numbers were going in favour of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, but they may change later on. He further continued that the people of Bihar should not be underestimated, as they had “shown courage” even after the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) controversy of voter rolls in the state.