‘Not Defeated Unless You Quit’: Prashant Kishor Promises Comeback After Bihar Poll Loss

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor addressed the media for the first time after his defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. At the press conference, he took full responsibility for failing to win public confidence. The political strategist–turned–leader acknowledged that his attempt to reshape Bihar’s electoral politics had fallen far short of expectations.

At a press conference in Patna, Kishor said, “We came up with a dream and vision to change the electoral discourse of Bihar and create an alternative, but we failed utterly in our efforts. I take complete responsibility for the party’s dismal show in elections.”

Calling it a moment of introspection, he announced a symbolic gesture of repentance. He said that he, along with Jan Suraaj members and workers, would observe a one-day fast at the Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram — the place where the party launched its ‘crusade’ against political corruption and pledged to reshape Bihar’s electoral discourse.

Despite the setback, Kishor stressed that defeat would not weaken his determination to build an alternative political force. “I will neither quit Bihar nor quit politics. There is no question of withdrawing from the pledge that we took to usher in the change in Bihar,” he said, adding an English phrase: