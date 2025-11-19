‘Not Defeated Unless You Quit’: Prashant Kishor Promises Comeback After Bihar Poll Loss

Prashant Kishor admits Jan Suraaj failed to win public trust and calls the party’s election defeat a personal responsibility.
He announced a one-day fast at Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram as a gesture of repentance
Rejects speculation of quitting and pledges to stay in Bihar to return with stronger resolve.
On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor addressed the media for the first time after his defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections. At the press conference, he took full responsibility for failing to win public confidence. The political strategist–turned–leader acknowledged that his attempt to reshape Bihar’s electoral politics had fallen far short of expectations.
At a press conference in Patna, Kishor said, “We came up with a dream and vision to change the electoral discourse of Bihar and create an alternative, but we failed utterly in our efforts. I take complete responsibility for the party’s dismal show in elections.”
Calling it a moment of introspection, he announced a symbolic gesture of repentance. He said that he, along with Jan Suraaj members and workers, would observe a one-day fast at the Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram — the place where the party launched its ‘crusade’ against political corruption and pledged to reshape Bihar’s electoral discourse.
Despite the setback, Kishor stressed that defeat would not weaken his determination to build an alternative political force. “I will neither quit Bihar nor quit politics. There is no question of withdrawing from the pledge that we took to usher in the change in Bihar,” he said, adding an English phrase:
Speaking emotionally, Kishor said his three-year effort to transform Bihar's politics had not succeeded. He explained that the party lacked resolve, which is why they couldn’t win the public’s trust. He later congratulated the parties that won the election. “The JD(U) and BJP have been given the mandate, and they should work accordingly,” he said.
Rejecting speculation that he might walk away from public life, he apologized to everyone and said that whatever the shortcomings are, they will be corrected. He clarified that the idea of him leaving Bihar is a myth. He said he would not back down or leave Bihar or politics and would return with even greater determination. Kishor said his party never engaged in communal politics and reaffirmed his commitment to stay in Bihar. “Until Bihar improves, I will not leave.”
Acknowledging the scale of the defeat, Kishor said the party made honest efforts but was still unsuccessful. He said changing the system is a different matter — the party wasn’t even able to change the government. He added that there must have been shortcomings in their efforts, thinking, or communication. “The people did not trust us, and the entire responsibility is mine.”
He repeated that the inability to win public support was a personal failure. He said, “I take that responsibility 100 per cent on myself — that I could not win the faith of the people of Bihar.”
Kishor launched a strong attack on the NDA government, accusing it of misusing state machinery during the elections. He claimed that women’s groups and frontline workers were strategically deployed in election operations.
According to him, 1.5 crore women received substantial payments under the Women’s Employment Scheme. He alleged that the transfer of Rs 10,000 each to Jeevika Didis was the key reason for his party’s poor performance.
He also said the government now owes women Rs 2 lakh each under its promise, adding that he had released a helpline number — 9121691216 — for those expecting payment.
Kishor said the ruling JD(U) could not have crossed 25 seats without the financial transfers to women.
“People are talking a lot about my remark on JD(U) winning 25 seats — I still stand by it. If Nitish Kumar transfers the Rs 2 lakh he promised to 1.5 crore women and proves he didn’t win by buying votes, I will retire from politics without any Ifs and Buts.”
Despite high expectations and intense publicity, the Jan Suraaj Party performed poorly. Contesting 238 seats, it failed to win even one, securing only 3.34–3.44% of the vote. In 68 constituencies, it received fewer votes than NOTA.
The NDA stormed to power with a sweeping three-fourths majority, winning 202 out of 243 seats. The BJP became the single-largest party with 89 seats, followed by JD(U) at 85. The LJP (Ram Vilas) won 19 seats, HAM (S) five, and RLM four.
With Inputs from IANS
