‘Nirvachit’ Becomes ‘Nirvachan’, ‘Shapath’ Becomes ‘Satat’: MLA Vibha Devi’s Oath Mishap Becomes Bihar’s Latest Political Flashpoint

Vibha Devi’s oath video went viral after she struggled to read and needed help.
Netizens questioned her competence and the literacy of elected leaders.
The incident revived debates on dynastic politics and candidate selection.
Bihar Legislative Assembly conducted its first session on Monday, 1st December 2025, where the 235 newly elected MLAs were administered the oath after the landmark victory of the NDA. A video from the first session went viral, which shows Nawada MLA Vibha Devi fumbling repeatedly while reading her oath. She mispronounced several words and was eventually helped by fellow MLA Manorama Devi, who was seated beside her, to complete her oath. The viral video quickly became a subject of criticism online, with netizens raising questions about the qualifications and responsibilities held by a public representative.
The clip showed how the MLA struggled with words and mispronounced terms like “Nirvachit” as “Nirvachan” and “Shapath” as “Shatat.” The line where she said, “Main Ishwar se satat leti hoon,” drew a lot of criticism from viewers as the video made rounds across social media. Netizens are now questioning elected representatives’ competence in performing their duty, as she faced difficulty even reading the oath. Many have raised questions about how she would be able to read and understand legislative documents, debates and policy matters if something as simple as taking an oath is challenging.
The incident has highlighted points like literacy, preparedness and the quality of candidates presented and pitched by political parties. There have been several discussions online regarding the matter, questioning the basic requirement of education. This came as a shock, as this is not the first time she has been elected; previously, she had won from the Nawada constituency in 2020 on a RJD party ticket. She won her second consecutive term this time from the constituency as a JD(U) candidate.
Vibha Devi has her links to politics, as her husband is a former MLA and Bihar’s Bahubali Raj Ballabh Yadav. She stood in the election as a stand-in for her husband, who was in prison at that time. This was done to sustain the political foothold in the constituency long dominated by the Yadav lineage. Vibha Devi has a net worth of ₹31 crore, along with an annual income of ₹1.1 crore and liabilities amounting to ₹51 crore, as per her affidavit submitted before the elections.
Vibha Devi has been drawn into the centre of a major political discussion online with the viral video. The incident has reignited discussions around dynastic politics and candidate selection, highlighting the need to maintain a balance between political legacy and personal competence.
