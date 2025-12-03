‘Nirvachit’ Becomes ‘Nirvachan’, ‘Shapath’ Becomes ‘Satat’: MLA Vibha Devi’s Oath Mishap Becomes Bihar’s Latest Political Flashpoint

The clip showed how the MLA struggled with words and mispronounced terms like “Nirvachit” as “Nirvachan” and “Shapath” as “Shatat.” The line where she said, “Main Ishwar se satat leti hoon,” drew a lot of criticism from viewers as the video made rounds across social media. Netizens are now questioning elected representatives’ competence in performing their duty, as she faced difficulty even reading the oath. Many have raised questions about how she would be able to read and understand legislative documents, debates and policy matters if something as simple as taking an oath is challenging.



The incident has highlighted points like literacy, preparedness and the quality of candidates presented and pitched by political parties. There have been several discussions online regarding the matter, questioning the basic requirement of education. This came as a shock, as this is not the first time she has been elected; previously, she had won from the Nawada constituency in 2020 on a RJD party ticket. She won her second consecutive term this time from the constituency as a JD(U) candidate.