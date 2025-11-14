Netizens React to Bihar Assembly Results: From ‘Nitish Sabke Hai’ to ‘Winner is ₹10,000’ — Top 10 Bihar Election Memes

The meme fest for the Bihar Election has officially taken its truest form. From using classic meme templates to replacing them with contemporary politicians and their past indiscretions, the Bihar election memes have certainly become louder.

The vote counting has concluded with the NDA’s victory. The Bihar Election had 243 constituency seats, with the major parties being the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and Jan Suraaj. Many memes have been made by netizens featuring the top leaders of these parties. Here is a list of the top 10 Bihar election memes:

1) Nitish Sabke Hai