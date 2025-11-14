Netizens React to Bihar Assembly Results: From ‘Nitish Sabke Hai’ to ‘Winner is ₹10,000’ — Top 10 Bihar Election Memes

The meme fest for the Bihar Election has officially taken its truest form. From using classic meme templates to replacing them with contemporary politicians and their past indiscretions, the Bihar election memes have certainly become louder.
The vote counting has concluded with the NDA’s victory. The Bihar Election had 243 constituency seats, with the major parties being the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, and Jan Suraaj. Many memes have been made by netizens featuring the top leaders of these parties. Here is a list of the top 10 Bihar election memes:
The Internet has never missed a chance to call out Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s habit of party hopping, a practice he has a long history of. Kumar has had a political career spanning decades, during which he has changed allegiances four times.
The meme references the Bihar CM, who is currently serving his ninth term. This long-standing humor highlights the question: “From which political party will Nitish Kumar become the CM?” The caption of the meme reads, “Nitish Kumar has a chance to do the funniest thing.” The meme features a photograph of Nitish Kumar with the text: “Nitish Sabke Hain” (“Nitish belongs to everyone”).
The iconic “laughing outside, crying inside” meme has numerous versions. This variant delivers a political joke about the unpredictability of Bihar elections, featuring PM Narendra Modi.
The caption reads: “When you are leading in Bihar but Nitish can turn it around anytime,” subtly taking a jab at Nitish Kumar’s unpredictability during elections.
From leaving Janata Dal in 1994 to breaking his decade-long alliance with the BJP in June 2013, Nitish Kumar’s acts of rebellion did not end there. He allied with RJD and Congress for the 2015 Bihar elections, then left the Mahagathbandhan in July 2017 and returned to power with BJP’s support.
"Neither Father is great, nor brother; money is the greatest of all"—this phrase highlights the idea that, at the end of the day, money often drives human decisions.
On 14 November 2025, coinciding with the day of vote counting, multiple accusations surfaced against the Election Commission, with critics calling it a “Mook Darshit.” The allegations stemmed from claims that ₹10,000 was being distributed during the polls. Congress leader Ashok Gehlot blamed the ECI, suggesting that this was a form of ‘vote chori’ (vote theft).
According to the early trends released by the Election Commission of India, Indian national Congress is lying behind in the Bihar assembly election with a total five seats. The meme explains the long standing chronicle of INC losing out in elections even after projecting strong election campaigns. The meme is directed towards the voters of Bihar who rarely vote for the party.
Ahead of the Bihar election, many believed a three-tier competition could take place between the NDA, MGB, and Prashant Kishor’s JSP. With the current voter count leaning towards the NDA as the winner, the party currently holds 202 seats, MGB has 34 seats, and JSP has none.
JSP entered the Bihar election with a strong presence but fell short of expectations. A similar case was witnessed with Pushpam Priya, the founder of the Plurals Party (founded in 2020), who also struggled in the Bihar Assembly Election 2020. She had declared herself as the Chief Minister of Bihar but later lost, receiving only 3.69 percent of the total votes in the Banikpur constituency.
The meme takes a dig at the reality of Bihar, attempting to reinforce the long-standing stereotype that people from the state are not concerned about infrastructure, development, or education. It highlights the “before and after” situation of Bihar.
This meme takes a dig at Prashant Kishor, who barely made a mark in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. The former political strategist, who had been a major headline in the much-anticipated state elections, received zero votes. The meme compares Kishor to literary critics, who usually excel at analysing and critiquing literary works but may fall short of the high standards they set. Kishor’s loss embodies a sense of irony.
There were numerous allegations against the ruling NDA made by the opposition, claiming that ₹10,000 was transferred to women beneficiaries by the Bihar government ahead of the election.
Many referred to this payment as an act of official bribery intended to influence the voters’ decisions in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. “The winner in ₹10,000” is a dig directed at voters who were allegedly bought to amass as many votes as possible.
The iconic meme from Panchayat—“Haye Sasur”—speaks volumes. Lalu Yadav, who once ruled Bihar with his so-called “Jungle Raj” for more than a decade, has been in the political backseat for years. Repeated efforts by his political party to regain control of the throne have largely been a series of disappointments.
As vote counting enters its final phase, a landslide victory for the NDA appears inevitable. The NDA is leading with over 200 seats, clearly indicating who is set to form the next government in Bihar, while the Mahagathbandhan faces a decisive defeat.
