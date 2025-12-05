A Sweet Treat Turned into a Bitter Battle: Rasgulla Shortage Leads to Chaos in Bihar, Bride Cancels the Wedding

The groom’s family denounced the allegations as false and baseless. The groom’s father, Mahendra Prasad, also clarified that the wedding was cancelled because of the fight over the shortage of rasgullas and that it had nothing to do with dowry. The hotel where the wedding was meant to take place was claimed to have been booked by the groom’s family. The groom’s mother, Munni Devi, even stated that the jewellery brought as gifts was taken away by the bride’s family. The police are now investigating the case regarding the contrasting claims from the two sides. There have been no arrests so far.

The incident was a stark reminder of how a simple issue like a shortage of dessert can escalate into something significant when emotions run high. The dowry issues and the expectations surrounding a wedding also remain key highlights of the incident. Weddings are not just about bringing two individuals together but also about bringing families together with layers of traditions and expectations, which is especially true in a country like India. The wedding that never happened should have been remembered for celebration and joy, but it will now be remembered for chairs flying, punches landing, and a bitter ending. [Rh]