A Sweet Treat Turned into a Bitter Battle: Rasgulla Shortage Leads to Chaos in Bihar, Bride Cancels the Wedding

Rasgulla shortage at a Bodh Gaya wedding sparked a violent brawl.
The chaotic fight led to the cancellation of the marriage ceremony.
A dowry case was filed amid conflicting claims from both families.
A joyous union through marriage turned into a chaotic spectacle in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, and the reason behind all the chaos was rasgullas. A shortage of rasgullas at the wedding led to the cancellation of the ceremony. A video showing people throwing punches and hurling plastic chairs at each other is going viral. The situation ended up leading to the wedding being cancelled, police intervention, and a dowry case. The incident reportedly took place on 29th November 2025 at a private hotel in Bodh Gaya.
As per reports, the bride’s family was staying at the hotel while the groom’s family had travelled from a nearby village for the wedding rituals. The initial ceremonies of garland exchange and other customs were already completed, after which the families and relatives moved towards the dining area. An argument erupted over the complaint of not having enough rasgullas for everyone, which later turned physical.
The cheerful atmosphere of the marriage dissolved into loud arguments, followed by violence within moments. The CCTV footage of the wedding is now going viral, where people from both the groom’s and bride’s sides were seen throwing punches at each other. The scene turned into complete disorder with plates scattered all over the wedding hall. The situation went out of control as tensions rose, and attempts to restore peace failed.
The situation became so hostile that the bride’s family refused to continue with the wedding, even though the groom’s family insisted on going ahead with the ceremony. The wedding was called off as discussions between the families collapsed. The bride’s family then filed a dowry case, alleging a demand of ₹2 lakh by the groom’s relatives after the cancellation.
The groom’s family denounced the allegations as false and baseless. The groom’s father, Mahendra Prasad, also clarified that the wedding was cancelled because of the fight over the shortage of rasgullas and that it had nothing to do with dowry. The hotel where the wedding was meant to take place was claimed to have been booked by the groom’s family. The groom’s mother, Munni Devi, even stated that the jewellery brought as gifts was taken away by the bride’s family. The police are now investigating the case regarding the contrasting claims from the two sides. There have been no arrests so far.
The incident was a stark reminder of how a simple issue like a shortage of dessert can escalate into something significant when emotions run high. The dowry issues and the expectations surrounding a wedding also remain key highlights of the incident. Weddings are not just about bringing two individuals together but also about bringing families together with layers of traditions and expectations, which is especially true in a country like India. The wedding that never happened should have been remembered for celebration and joy, but it will now be remembered for chairs flying, punches landing, and a bitter ending. [Rh]
Suggested Reading: