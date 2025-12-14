Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP’s National Working President

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President on Sunday, 14th December 2025. It makes a major change in the organisation. The decision was approved by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

The term of the current BJP National President JP Nadda has ended, and the party has been deliberating on his successor for some time. The top leadership has entrusted the responsibility to Nitin Nabin as the National Working President in the meantime.