Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP’s National Working President

The BJP has appointed Bihar cabinet minister and five-time MLA Nitin Nabin as its National Working President, signalling a major organisational reshuffle as JP Nadda’s term as party president ends
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin in traditional Indian attire speaks at an outdoor podium adorned with orange marigold garlands.
BJP leader and Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin has been appointed as the party’s National Working President following approval by the BJP Parliamentary Board.X
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin as the party’s National Working President on Sunday, 14th December 2025. It makes a major change in the organisation. The decision was approved by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

The term of the current BJP National President JP Nadda has ended, and the party has been deliberating on his successor for some time. The top leadership has entrusted the responsibility to Nitin Nabin as the National Working President in the meantime.

According to a letter issued by BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, the Parliamentary Board has appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President of the party with immediate effect. The notification clarified that the order has been communicated to the National President, all state in-charges, state presidents, and organisation general secretaries.

Nitin Nabin is an MLA from the Bankipur constituency in Patna. He defeated the RJD candidate Rekha Kumari in the Bihar Assembly elections held last month. He is a five-time MLA and is regarded as a disciplined and committed party worker. He comes from a political background being the son of a senior and prominent BJP leader of Bihar, Naveen Kishore Prasasd Sinha.

From student politics to holding key organisational and ministerial roles, Nitin Nabin has steadily risen through the ranks of the party. His appointment is being seen as a significant move by the BJP leadership, reflecting confidence in his organisational skills and political experience. At 45, Nitin Nabin has established himself as an effective Road Construction Minister in the Bihar government. He is widely regarded as a young, energetic leader with a modern outlook, and his administrative style has earned him recognition within the party.

Earlier, the BJP had also announced a key organisational change in Uttar Pradesh, where Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary was appointed as the new president of the state unit, as part of the party’s broader organisational restructuring ahead of upcoming political challenges.

Inputs From IANS.

