Bihar Doctor Finally Joins Service Weeks After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Removed her Hijab at a Public Event

Patna, Jan 7: After weeks of speculation and discussion, Dr. Nusrat Parveen has officially joined her new post, bringing clarity to the matter that had attracted considerable attention.

The development was confirmed by the Patna district Civil Surgeon, effectively ending the uncertainty surrounding her appointment.

Civil Surgeon Dr Avinash Kumar Singh told IANS that the joining formalities were completed on January 6.

He explained that Nusrat Parveen underwent a mandatory medical examination, and following receipt of the medical fitness report, she formally joined the department the same day.

However, the Civil Surgeon maintained a cautious stance on the issue.

While he confirmed the completion of the joining process, he declined to give an on-camera statement, choosing instead to share the information informally.