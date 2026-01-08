Bihar

Bihar Doctor Finally Joins Service Weeks After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Removed her Hijab at a Public Event

Dr. Nusrat Parveen joined her new post on 6 January 2026, following weeks of public and political outrage after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar publically removed her hijab during her felicitation.
A screenshot from a viral video shows Nitish Kumar handing a certificate to a woman in a hijab, felicitating her appointment as a doctor. He later proceeds to pull down her hijab, prompting widespread criticism.
Dr. Nusrat Parveen, whose hijab was pulled down at a public event by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, has formally joined service.Social Media
Author:
IANS Agency
Updated on

Patna, Jan 7: After weeks of speculation and discussion, Dr. Nusrat Parveen has officially joined her new post, bringing clarity to the matter that had attracted considerable attention.

The development was confirmed by the Patna district Civil Surgeon, effectively ending the uncertainty surrounding her appointment.

Civil Surgeon Dr Avinash Kumar Singh told IANS that the joining formalities were completed on January 6.

He explained that Nusrat Parveen underwent a mandatory medical examination, and following receipt of the medical fitness report, she formally joined the department the same day.

However, the Civil Surgeon maintained a cautious stance on the issue.

While he confirmed the completion of the joining process, he declined to give an on-camera statement, choosing instead to share the information informally.

See Also: Nitish Kumar Caught in Hijab Row: Netizens Go Ballistic Over CM Nitish Pulling Down Female Doctor’s Hijab in Patna

With her joining now confirmed, the long-running speculation surrounding Nusrat Parveen’s appointment has finally come to an end.

Dr Nusrat Parveen’s appointment became controversial after a video went viral on social media, showing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling the hijab (veil) of Dr Nusrat Parveen during a health department program held for the distribution of appointment letters at the Chief Minister’s secretariat on December 15, 2025.

The incident sparked widespread criticism and political reactions, and the controversy has continued since then.

Opposition leaders, especially the RJD, highlighted the issue, and the Bihar Chief Minister has faced huge criticism for his act.

The issue sparked debates not only in Bihar but also in Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and even across the border in Pakistan.

A threatening video allegedly released by a Pakistani don, targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, went viral on social media.

Additionally, a Muslim woman lodged an FIR against the Chief Minister at a police station in Lucknow, while film actress Rakhi Sawant also publicly criticised him over the issue.

This report is from IANS news service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content.

(DS)

Suggested Reading:

A screenshot from a viral video shows Nitish Kumar handing a certificate to a woman in a hijab, felicitating her appointment as a doctor. He later proceeds to pull down her hijab, prompting widespread criticism.
Man with criminal record beaten to death by hospital staff in Bihar

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp 

hijab row
CM Nitish Kumar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com