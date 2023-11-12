Man with criminal record beaten to death by hospital staff in Bihar

A man was lynched to death by hospital staff over a petty dispute in Bihar’s Begusarai on Thursday. As per the police, the deceased had a criminal background and it is being checked as to how many FIRs were lodged against him and at which police stations.

The deceased has been identified as Chandan Kumar Singh, a resident of Simaria under Chakia police station in the district.

“Chandan accompanied a patient to the Riya Nursing Home in Roop Nagar village. Chandan asked the nursing home employees to provide his patient saline, but the latter refused. This led to a quarrel between them after which the hospital staff attacked him which led to his death,” said Yogendra Kumar, SP, Begusarai.

When the news about the lynching reached Chandan's village, a large number of villagers assembled outside the nursing home and set it on fire.

“We have brought the situation under control. The fire was doused with the help of fire fighters and the local people. Chandan's body has been sent for post-mortem,” Kumar said.IANS/VB