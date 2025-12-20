Bihar Hijab Row: Dr Nusrat Parveen to Resume Duties on December 20

Patna, Dec 19 Principal of Government Tibbi College in Bihar said on Friday that Dr Nusrat will join her duty on December 20, who had gone silent after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar "pulled" down her hijab during a ceremony in Patna a few days ago.

The hijab-related incident had sparked a political storm in the country, with opposition parties accusing the Chief Minister of disrespecting a Muslim woman doctor.

Professor (Dr.) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman, Principal of Government Tibbi College, Patna, said that Dr Nusrat had spoken to her close friend Bilkis and stated that the matter was being unnecessarily blown out of proportion.

Dr Nusrat, a postgraduate student at the Government Tibbi College, had not attended college for the past four days, which led to speculation that she was emotionally hurt by the incident.

However, teachers at the college described her as a bright and disciplined student who has been wearing a hijab consistently for the past seven years.

While Dr Nusrat remained quiet immediately after the incident, she has now decided to resume her professional responsibilities.

According to her classmates, she is prepared to join her new posting as scheduled.

“The incident had been misinterpreted, asserting that the Chief Minister’s intention was neither malicious nor disrespectful. Nitish Kumar’s gesture as one of affection, likening it to that of a guardian,” Dr Rahman said.

