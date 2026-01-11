Five Rape Cases That Shook West Bengal: When Public Outrage Becomes the Only Path to Justice

West Bengal is known for its rich culture, long history, and strong tradition of protest. Yet, time and again, the state is shaken by horrifying rape cases that force a painful question: are women really safe here?

The state is ruled by a woman Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, but that has not translated into safety for women on the ground. In many cases of sexual violence, survivors have had to fight not only their attackers but also social judgement and insensitive remarks. Mamata Banerjee herself has faced criticism in the past for comments that appeared to question why a woman was out late at night, instead of placing full responsibility on the man who committed the crime.

India ranked 129 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024, highlighting how deeply gender inequality and violence continue to exist. While laws such as the POSH Act and proposed measures to protect healthcare workers are in place, weak enforcement exposes the gap between policy and reality. Despite government slogans like Nari Shakti and Viksit Bharat 2047, everyday safety remains a struggle for women.

Most disturbing is the pattern in which justice often seems to move only after public anger, protests, and intense media pressure. Multiple factors contribute to delayed or derailed justice, with political protection and immunity playing a major role. While political leaders are meant to uphold the law and protect citizens, justice frequently falters when influential figures are involved. As a result, families are forced to take to the streets simply to be heard, raising serious doubts about whether justice exists without public outrage.

This article looks at five rape cases that shook West Bengal, forcing women—and society at large—to ask: is justice guaranteed, or does it depend on how loudly people demand it?