Five Rape Cases That Shook West Bengal: When Public Outrage Becomes the Only Path to Justice

West Bengal is known for its rich culture, long history, and strong tradition of protest. Yet, time and again, the state is shaken by horrifying rape cases that force a painful question: are women really safe here?
The state is ruled by a woman Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, but that has not translated into safety for women on the ground. In many cases of sexual violence, survivors have had to fight not only their attackers but also social judgement and insensitive remarks. Mamata Banerjee herself has faced criticism in the past for comments that appeared to question why a woman was out late at night, instead of placing full responsibility on the man who committed the crime.
India ranked 129 out of 146 countries in the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024, highlighting how deeply gender inequality and violence continue to exist. While laws such as the POSH Act and proposed measures to protect healthcare workers are in place, weak enforcement exposes the gap between policy and reality. Despite government slogans like Nari Shakti and Viksit Bharat 2047, everyday safety remains a struggle for women.
Most disturbing is the pattern in which justice often seems to move only after public anger, protests, and intense media pressure. Multiple factors contribute to delayed or derailed justice, with political protection and immunity playing a major role. While political leaders are meant to uphold the law and protect citizens, justice frequently falters when influential figures are involved. As a result, families are forced to take to the streets simply to be heard, raising serious doubts about whether justice exists without public outrage.
This article looks at five rape cases that shook West Bengal, forcing women—and society at large—to ask: is justice guaranteed, or does it depend on how loudly people demand it?
On August 9, 2024, a 31-year-old second-year postgraduate woman doctor was raped and murdered inside R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She was resting in a seminar room after completing a long and exhausting shift. The brutal crime shocked the nation and triggered widespread outrage, particularly within the medical community, raising serious concerns about the safety of women doctors in hospitals.
The incident led to massive nationwide protests, with more than one million doctors participating in a 24-hour strike on August 17, demanding justice and stronger security measures in medical institutions. The handling of the case revealed disturbing lapses. Initially, the victim’s parents were informed that their daughter had died by suicide. They were made to wait for hours before being told that she had been raped and murdered.
Her body was found on the floor of the seminar room with multiple injuries, indicating a violent assault and strangulation. The post-mortem examination and cremation were carried out in haste, and the body was never handed over to her parents, further deepening public anger and suspicion.
The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) indicated the presence of DNA of atleast five individuals on the body of the RG Kar Rape Victim. But the CBI Chargesheet only targeted Sanjay Roy who, on January 18, 2025, was found guilty of rape and murder by Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sealdah, Anirban Das. On January 20, 2025, the Sealdah court sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment, meaning imprisonment for the rest of his natural life.
The Sandeshkhali incident began on January 5, 2024, when Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were attacked by a mob during a raid at the residence of former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The raid was linked to a multi-crore ration distribution scam. The officers were forced to flee after their vehicles were vandalised.
In February 2024, local women staged protests, accusing Sheikh and his associates of sexual assault, land grabbing, and issuing death threats. The women alleged they were summoned to party offices at night and threatened if they resisted. Following public outrage and court intervention, Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested on February 29, 2024, suspended from the TMC, and placed in judicial custody.
The Calcutta High Court strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government, stating that the state police had failed to protect citizens—particularly women—and had repeatedly faltered in cases involving Sheikh.
The West Bengal Police filed a chargesheet on October 31, 2025, in connection with the gang rape of a second-year MBBS student at a private medical college in Durgapur. Six people, including the survivor’s classmate and boyfriend, were charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape, gang rape, extortion, and dacoity.
The incident took place on October 10, 2025, when the student, who hails from Odisha, stepped out of the college campus. She was allegedly taken to a forested area nearby and gang-raped. Police later arrested all six accused. Firdous Sheikh was identified as a key conspirator. Among the accused were people the survivor trusted—her friend and her own boyfriend. A test identification parade was conducted, and the court rejected their bail pleas, ordering continued judicial custody.
The case also triggered political controversy. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite condemning the crime, drew criticism for remarks questioning why the survivor was outside late at night. Instead of placing sole responsibility on the accused, her comments were seen as shifting part of the blame onto the victim. She said, “I am shocked about the incident, but private medical colleges also have to take care of their students, especially the girl child. They should not be allowed to come out at night. They have to protect themselves also.”
Another major incident in West Bengal occurred when a 24-year-old first-year student of South Calcutta Law College was allegedly gang-raped inside the college campus on the evening of June 25, 2025. The survivor had gone to the college around noon and was allegedly confined in a security guard’s room on campus between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm.
The main accused include alumnus Manojit Mishra and two current law students, Pramit Mukhopadhyay and Zaib Ahmed. Police later arrested a fourth accused, security guard Pinaki Banerjee.
According to reports by IANS, the crime was allegedly recorded on video to blackmail the survivor and prevent her from approaching the police. The charges include gang rape, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, voyeurism, destruction of evidence, and kidnapping-related offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections of the Information Technology Act. DNA evidence reportedly links Mishra to the crime. All four accused are currently in judicial custody, and the trial is ongoing.
The incident triggered widespread outrage and political protests. The BJP accused the state government of failing to ensure campus safety, while several BJP leaders were detained during protest marches. Amid the continuing investigation, the survivor decided not to return to South Calcutta Law College due to trauma and sought a transfer to another institution. Calcutta University confirmed receiving her request and said it would consider the matter sympathetically. The family stated that while they want her to continue her education, they do not want her to return to the same campus.
Another shocking case of violence against women came to light on August 21, 2023, in Matigara, Siliguri. A Class 11 minor girl was lured by 22-year-old Mohammad Abbas, a daily wage worker, while returning home from school in uniform. He took her to a secluded abandoned area, attempted to rape her, and killed her by hitting her head with a stone when she resisted.
Her body was found in a deserted plot under Matigara Police Station. Abbas was arrested the same night based on CCTV footage and witness statements. He was charged under IPC Sections 363, 366, 376, 302, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.
After examining 22–33 witnesses and key evidence, the Siliguri POCSO court. The Additional Sessions Judge Anita Mehrotra Mathur convicted Abbas on September 4, 2024, and sentenced him to death on September 7, 2024.
