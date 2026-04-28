Tribal Man from Odisha Digs Up Sister’s Skeletal Remains After Bank Asked Him to Bring Account Holder, Says He Acted Out of Frustration

Munda dug up the skeletal remains of his sister and carried them to the bank to prove her death. The police immediately reached the scene after receiving a call. The inspector-in-charge of Patana police station, Kiran Prasad Sahu, stated that Munda acted out of a lack of awareness.

“I have been to the bank several times, and the staff there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw the money deposited in her name. Although I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank,” Munda told the reporter. He added that his actions were driven by frustration. He said, “Therefore, out of frustration, I dug up the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death.”

Several users on X raised concerns about why Munda was not properly informed about the process. “The bank staff and rules failed him badly. Something has to change. Better communication and instructions would have sufficed,” wrote one user on X.

Sahu explained that Munda is an illiterate tribal man and did not understand the bank’s procedure for withdrawing money from an account whose holder is deceased. He said, “He does not know what a legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials failed to make him understand the procedure for withdrawing money from a deceased person’s account.”

After the now-viral incident, the police assured Jeetu Munda that he would be properly guided to withdraw the money. Kalra Munda’s remains were later buried at the designated place under the supervision of officials. The situation arose after the sole nominee for Kalra Munda had also passed away, leaving Jeetu as the only heir.

[VS]

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