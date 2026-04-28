Tribal Man from Odisha Digs Up Sister’s Skeletal Remains After Bank Asked Him to Bring Account Holder, Says He Acted Out of Frustration

Key Points:
A tribal man from Odisha carried the skeletal remains of his deceased sister to a bank to withdraw funds.
Jeetu Munda was asked to bring the account holder and submit documents, such as his sister’s death certificate, to withdraw money from her account.
Several users on X raised concerns about why Munda was not properly informed about the process.
In a shocking case from Odisha, a tribal man dug up the skeleton of his deceased sister to withdraw money from her account. The incident occurred on 27 April 2026 in Odisha’s Keonjhar district and gained widespread attention after a video showed the man, identified as 50-year-old Jeetu Munda, carrying his sister’s skeletal remains on his shoulder on his way to the bank.
The video has amassed over 2.8 million views on X as of 28 April 2026.
The incident took place at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank after Munda was asked to bring the account holder to the bank in order to withdraw the money. Munda reportedly wanted to withdraw ₹20,000 from the account of his elder sister, Kalra Munda, who passed away in January 2026. The Indian Today reported that Kalra Munda had no heir, and Jeetu had visited the bank to withdraw the money from her account.
See Also: A.G. Perarivalan, Convict in Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case, Becomes Lawyer; Netizens Ask: ‘How Much Democracy Is Too Much Democracy?
The bank officials asked Munda to provide certain documents, such as his sister’s death certificate and other required papers, to initiate the withdrawal process.
What happened next surprised several onlookers, especially the bank officials.
Munda dug up the skeletal remains of his sister and carried them to the bank to prove her death. The police immediately reached the scene after receiving a call. The inspector-in-charge of Patana police station, Kiran Prasad Sahu, stated that Munda acted out of a lack of awareness.
“I have been to the bank several times, and the staff there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw the money deposited in her name. Although I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank,” Munda told the reporter. He added that his actions were driven by frustration. He said, “Therefore, out of frustration, I dug up the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death.”
Several users on X raised concerns about why Munda was not properly informed about the process. “The bank staff and rules failed him badly. Something has to change. Better communication and instructions would have sufficed,” wrote one user on X.
Sahu explained that Munda is an illiterate tribal man and did not understand the bank’s procedure for withdrawing money from an account whose holder is deceased. He said, “He does not know what a legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials failed to make him understand the procedure for withdrawing money from a deceased person’s account.”
After the now-viral incident, the police assured Jeetu Munda that he would be properly guided to withdraw the money. Kalra Munda’s remains were later buried at the designated place under the supervision of officials. The situation arose after the sole nominee for Kalra Munda had also passed away, leaving Jeetu as the only heir.
[VS]
Suggested Reading: