Fake IAS Officer Arrested in Bihar for Posing as Ajit Doval’s ‘Undercover Agent’; ₹100 Crore Assets Under Probe

ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 2026, a fake IAS officer was arrested in Bihar’s Khagaria district in a joint operation by the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) and Gogri police station. The man has been identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, alias Chikku, who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and also claimed that he was an “undercover agent” working for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Assets and wealth allegedly worth more than ₹100 crore were unearthed and linked to him, and police are currently examining the source of this wealth.

Police allege that Gupta used a fake identity as an IAS officer and claimed links with Ajit Doval to intimidate and deceive people across districts in Bihar. Police found out about his alleged activities after conducting a raid at Gupta’s residence. The police raided his premises at Jamalpur Bazar under the Gogri police station area, with the search reportedly continuing for nearly seven-and-a-half hours.

How Gupta Created His Fake IAS Identity

Gupta allegedly created an elaborate false identity to present himself as a senior government official. As per the police, Gupta used private luxury vehicles carrying unauthorised signboards marked “IAS” and “Government of India” to strengthen his identity and make people believe that he was working for the government.