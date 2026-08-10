Fake IAS Officer Arrested in Bihar for Posing as Ajit Doval’s ‘Undercover Agent’; ₹100 Crore Assets Under Probe

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ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 8, 2026, a fake IAS officer was arrested in Bihar’s Khagaria district in a joint operation by the District Intelligence Unit (DIU) and Gogri police station. The man has been identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, alias Chikku, who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and also claimed that he was an “undercover agent” working for National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Assets and wealth allegedly worth more than ₹100 crore were unearthed and linked to him, and police are currently examining the source of this wealth.
Police allege that Gupta used a fake identity as an IAS officer and claimed links with Ajit Doval to intimidate and deceive people across districts in Bihar. Police found out about his alleged activities after conducting a raid at Gupta’s residence. The police raided his premises at Jamalpur Bazar under the Gogri police station area, with the search reportedly continuing for nearly seven-and-a-half hours.
Gupta allegedly created an elaborate false identity to present himself as a senior government official. As per the police, Gupta used private luxury vehicles carrying unauthorised signboards marked “IAS” and “Government of India” to strengthen his identity and make people believe that he was working for the government.
During the raid, two luxury SUVs were seized from his house. Police are verifying their ownership documents and examining whether the government-style markings displayed on the vehicles were authorised. According to media reports, Gupta allegedly showed the police an IAS identity card on his mobile phone during questioning. Police later verified the identity card to check whether his claims were true and found that his claim of being an IAS officer was false.
Gupta also allegedly claimed that he was a “cover agent” or “undercover agent” working directly under NSA Ajit Doval. Police said that after a preliminary investigation and verification of his claims, they found no basis for what he had said. Investigators are now examining how long he allegedly used the identity and whether he used his supposed links with the national security establishment to obtain money, property or other benefits.
Police recovered several items from the residence, including financial documents and electronic devices. The seized items include 20 credit cards, eight debit cards, cheque books, passbooks and five iPhones. They also recovered a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) connected to 11 CCTV cameras installed at the residence. The investigating team is examining the footage from these CCTV cameras and other electronic devices to understand Gupta’s activities and identify people who may have been involved with him.
The recovered financial records are also being examined to identify his transactions, determine where the money came from and establish the source of his alleged wealth. Authorities are particularly looking into his properties, vehicles, bank accounts and other assets, which police estimate could be worth more than ₹100 crore.
The raid also led to the recovery of around 31 litres of foreign liquor, including a bottle that was reportedly worth ₹1 lakh. The recovery is significant because Bihar is a dry state where the manufacture, sale, storage and consumption of liquor are banned. Police said that a separate case has been registered against him under the applicable excise and prohibition laws.
Police also recovered something unusual from his house — deer and Barasingha antlers. Authorities are examining how the antlers came into his possession and whether their possession violates any rules. The discovery has added another aspect to the investigation, with officials expected to determine the origin of the antlers and whether further legal action is required.
Police have registered an FIR against Gupta at the Gogri police station. The police are now examining the documents, financial records, vehicles, mobile phones and CCTV footage recovered during the raid. Gogri police station house officer Arvind Kumar was quoted by The New Indian Express as saying, “An FIR has been registered naming Manish Gupta. The police are examining the recovered documents, cards and CCTV footage to ascertain the purpose for which official identity was being used by Gupta.”
Because of the scale of the financial dealings and the large amount of assets allegedly linked to Gupta, the district police have asked for help from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU). The EOU is expected to assist the police in examining the source of his alleged wealth and determining whether any of the assets were acquired through unlawful means.
The investigation is ongoing, with investigators trying to find out whether Gupta operated alone or whether someone assisted him in maintaining his image as an IAS officer. The probe is also expected to examine how long he was allegedly using the fake identity, how many people were approached by him during that period and whether he used the fake identity to dupe people through financial fraud, intimidation or extortion.
(Edited by Agniva Ray)
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