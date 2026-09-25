Video of Six Men Assaulting Woman With a Slipper Emerges From Bihar’s Mandar Hill; After Jamui and Samastipur Harassment Cases, Netizens Ask, “What Is Happening in Bihar?”

A SHOCKING VIDEO HAS EMERGED FROM MANDAR HILL IN BIHAR, following the Jamui minor girl harassment case that occurred on the evening of September 19, 2026. In the video, a woman was allegedly assaulted by a group of six men and was reportedly filmed at a tourist spot.

As per the timestamp on the now-viral video, the incident reportedly dates back to September 3, 2026. The police received the video footage on September 22, 2026, after which the Bounsi police station began an investigation to identify the accused seen in the video. In the video, a woman was seen at the top of the hill when she was surrounded by a group of six men, with one of them holding a stick and another carrying a slipper. The video further showed the woman being assaulted with slippers.

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The police have registered a case against six unidentified men seen in the video. NDTV reported that the video was forwarded on WhatsApp to Bounsi Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar Jha, as mentioned in the FIR. Jha later visited the site of the alleged assault on Mandar Hill in Banka district, Bihar. An investigation has been initiated to identify the men who were allegedly involved in behaving indecently towards the woman. As per reports, the authorities have stated that legal action will be taken against all six accused once their identities are established.

In connection with the case, India Today reported that the police have filed a case under Section 74 (use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The other relevant sections of the BNS include Section 75 (sexual harassment), Section 76 (use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe her), and Section 3(5) (common intention).

See Also: Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's Remarks on Jamui Assault Case Spark Backlash, Draws Scrutiny for Revealing Victim's Family Identity

Netizens’ Reactions to Mandar Hill Harassment Video

Several users have shared their concerns over the recent videos of women being harassed in Bihar following the controversial Jamui harassment case. Users reacted to the Mandar Hill video, with one writing, “What’s happening in Bihar?” Another user wrote, “Some Bihari will come to defend Bihar and these incidents because they happen in other states too.”

These set of reactions come in the backdrop of the series of harassment and assaults on women in Bihar. On September 19, 2026, two students were harassed while returning from tuition. The victims, who were Class 10 students, were stopped on the road, after which they were hounded by a group of men. The video also showed the girl being groped from behind, which caused massive outrage across the nation and raised concerns over the safety of women. In another case, a video showed a woman being surrounded by a group of men in Samastipur, Bihar.

The men were seen grabbing the girl’s hair and arm before she struggled to free herself. Reacting to the Mandar Hill video, some users asked whether such incidents are common in India, while another user wrote, “India is not safe for women.”

[VS]

(Edited by Agniva Ray)

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