Days After Jamui Harassment Case, Another Teen Girl Harassed in Bihar’s Samastipur

JUST DAYS AFTER VIDEOS EMERGED from Bihar’s Jamui town showing a Class 10 girl and boy being harassed, causing nationwide outrage, another video showing a minor girl being harassed in Bihar’s Samastipur city surfaced on September 23, 2026. This is the second incident from Bihar in which a group of men were seen surrounding a girl and boy who were travelling together.

Users reacted to the video, calling the incident a “shame” and raising concerns about the safety of women. The video of the Samastipur shocker has been making the rounds on the internet, with many users drawing comparisons with the Jamui horror that happened on the evening of September 19, 2026.

The Samastipur police took to their official X account on September 24, 2026, stating that all four accused in the video, who allegedly harassed a girl, have been arrested. The post read, “The police from Karpurigam Police Station have arrested all four accused. Further action is being taken.”

See Also: Man Allegedly Kidnaps, Rapes, and Murders Six-Year-Old Girl in Greater Noida; Killed During Police Encounter

What Happened in the Samastipur Assault Incident?

After the shocking Jamui case, in which Class 10 students were harassed and assaulted while returning from tuition, a similar incident occurred in Jagatsinghpur village of Samastipur, Bihar. In the now widely circulated video from the Samastipur case, a group of men were seen hounding a girl, grabbing her by her hair and hand as she struggled to free herself. The men were also seen making indecent remarks at the girl. The video also showed some of them smiling and recording the incident on their phones.

Reports suggest that the girl seen in the video had stopped at the scene to take some photographs along with another boy who was accompanying her. Suddenly, a group of men stopped on the road, surrounded them, and allegedly molested her. Locals claimed that the men seen in the video were from Samastipur city itself.

The Hindustan Times reported that the four accused in the video have been identified as Vikash Kumar Sharma, Rahul Kumar Paswan, Rambabu Sahni, and Awadhesh Paswan. The police stated that they have not yet identified the girl in the video. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act.

See Also: 17-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Near Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi Park by Three Men Posing as Policemen



About the Jamui Minor Girl Harassment Case