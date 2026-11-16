6-Acre Venue, Guest List of 2 to 4 Lakhs: Details of Anant Singh’s Daughter’s Upcoming Grand Wedding, Which Even the Prime Minister Will Attend

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ANANT SINGH, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mokama, Patna (Bihar) and whom the Supreme Court has directed to surrender in a case related to murder with a deadline of December 1, 2026, is busy in organising his daughter’s lavish wedding ceremony on November 25, 2026 which is reportedly to host a number of guests up to 4 lakh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The scale of the wedding of his daughter Shivangi Singh with Rishikesh Kumar, an MBA graduate from the US, is going to be grand and opulent which is set to take place in Singh’s ancestral village Ladma, Madhepura district in Bihar. The event is set to invite celebrities and politicians which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.
"There is no ruling party or Opposition at a wedding," Singh said, adding that political differences should not matter during family celebrations.
The guest list for the wedding includes people from neighboring Pakistan. Singh said he wants every well-wisher to attend the wedding regardless of which geographical location they are living in.
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His former party, Janata Dal (United), ousted him and his wife Neelam Devi for six years from the party in October, 2026 on charges of their involvement in a promotion of Jan Suraaj party’s candidate in Patna Graduates’ constituency election in opposition to JDU’s Neeraj Kumar.
A whopping amount of land, nearly 10 bighas (almost 6.25 acres) has been allocated to carve out the memories of lifetime. The invitee list also reportedly includes personalities from the entertainment industry most notably Sonu Sood, MP and singer Manoj Tiwari, Maithili Thakur, Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh and actress Akshara Singh. According to reports, the total number of guests would be somewhere in the range of 2 to 4 lakh. Separate pandals (tents), for the VVIP’s would be set and for which craftsmen and designers have been brought in from Mau, Uttar Pradesh. A 100-foot-long stage also would be a sight of wonder for the guests where the garland-exchange ceremony between the couple will take place.
Another major breathtaking sight of horse race maneuvering will attract the eyes of the visitors. The winner of the horse race will be awarded with a Thar SUV and the runner-up would be given a motorcycle.
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The stage programmes of the artists based in Bhojpuri, Magahi and Mumbai would also be featured in the celebration.
The celebration is reportedly to avoid the bursting of firecrackers concerning the environmental harm. And the Janeu (sacred thread) ritual of Anant’s son Abhinav would also be the part of the celebration.
Besides being his own party that expelled him and is seeking his disqualification from the legislative assembly on grounds of anti-defection law, another major problem for Anant Singh is the deadline by Supreme court to surrender himself by Tuesday, December 1, 2026 in a case of planning the murder of Dularchand Yadav in 2025.
Although the Patna High Court has already granted him bail in March, 2026 related to the killing during the campaign of Bihar legislative assembly election in 2025. Further the Supreme Court has provided him time to attend the wedding and then hand over himself to the law.
[Rh/GS/RS]
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