6-Acre Venue, Guest List of 2 to 4 Lakhs: Details of Anant Singh’s Daughter’s Upcoming Grand Wedding, Which Even the Prime Minister Will Attend

ANANT SINGH, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Mokama, Patna (Bihar) and whom the Supreme Court has directed to surrender in a case related to murder with a deadline of December 1, 2026, is busy in organising his daughter’s lavish wedding ceremony on November 25, 2026 which is reportedly to host a number of guests up to 4 lakh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The scale of the wedding of his daughter Shivangi Singh with Rishikesh Kumar, an MBA graduate from the US, is going to be grand and opulent which is set to take place in Singh’s ancestral village Ladma, Madhepura district in Bihar. The event is set to invite celebrities and politicians which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

"There is no ruling party or Opposition at a wedding," Singh said, adding that political differences should not matter during family celebrations.

The guest list for the wedding includes people from neighboring Pakistan. Singh said he wants every well-wisher to attend the wedding regardless of which geographical location they are living in.