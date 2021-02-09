Binomo. Com Website Review – Safe Online Trading In India

BY JOHN SILAS

Why do traders from India trade on Binomo?

Nowadays, there are many platforms to trade the financial market, And Binomo stands out among them. It has become one of the most popular and reliable trading platforms in over 130 countries including India. Binomo is also available in 15 languages (English, Hindi, etc).

Binomo, as an online trading platform, was created to connect people to the financial markets. Binomo Binomo provides the ability to trade assets, through your PC, phone, or whatever internet-enabled device you use.

What is Binomo trading?

Firstly, what does trading on Binomo entail? On Binomo, you get to trade currency pairs, equities, commodities, indices, etc. All you have to do is forecast whether the price of a selected asset will decrease or increase. And with a correct forecast, the profitability can reach up to 90%.

And that is not all. Binomo recognizes the fact that trading requires some knowledge. That is why the trading platform offers clients tutorials and other resources to help them acclimatize to trading conditions. Also, they have several other special offers, depending on your account type.

Is Binomo legal in India?

Binomo is a safe trading platform. The company is extensively accredited by all regulators in the industry. Prime of which is the International Financial Commission, which is an independent body that regulates online trading platforms and a dispute resolution arbitrator. Furthermore, the IFC has awarded Binomo a category “A” membership, a testament to the company’s quality of service.

Binomo is duly registered under the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Its physical offices are on the First Floor, First St. Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, Kingstown, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. Not many other trading platforms make their addresses similarly available to the public. But Binomo has, fulfilling a crucial legal requirement and further proving its reliability. This is a real trading platform, not a fake and a scam.

Sign in and log in

You have to sign up on Binomo before you can begin to trade. But there is no need for you to worry, the process is entirely stress-free.

Visit the website at binomo. com.

In the space provided, enter your email address.

Proceed to create a strong password. It is advisable to make it a combination of letters and numbers.

Then, select whatever currency you prefer your account to be denominated in.

Then, read the terms and conditions and indicate when you have done so by ticking the box.

And when you have done all that, click the “Sign up” button.

It remains to activate your account using the link from the Binomo letter and you can start trading!

Account types

To better customize the experience, the Binomo company has created 4 different account types to cater to their wide range of clients. These account types were created to offer clients services better suited for them, based on the amount of capital and trading experience they have.

Demo account

The first on the list is the demo account. This one is open to all Binomo clients. Immediately you sign up, you get the option to use a demo account for practice. Basically, on the demo account, you get to make real-time trades with virtual capital provided by Binomo.

It is so that you can learn the ropes of trading without losing your capital. And if the allotted virtual funds get used up, it can be replenished automatically, allowing you to use the demo account for as long as you want to.

Standard

When you are satisfied with the trading experience you have garnered, trading on the demo account, you can move on to the Standard account. The standard account is the first real account available. Its features are listed below:

You are required to deposit a minimum of $5 only (or local currency).

You get access to deposit bonuses of up to 100%

When you forecast correctly, you get profitability up to 85% of the trade.

And, when you withdraw funds, they will be processed in 3 days or more depending on your payment system.

However, you won’t get trade insurance or a personal manager like a Gold or VIP accounts holder.

Gold

If you want a bit more than the standard account has to offer, you can opt for the gold account. It offers an upgraded experience you won’t forget in a hurry. Its features are listed below.

You are required to a cumulative deposit of $500.

You get access to deposit bonuses of up to 150%.

Also, you get 5% weekly cashback (in some cases), insurance, and expert guidance from a personal manager.

When you forecast correctly, you get profitability up to 90% of the trade.

And, when you make withdrawals, they will be processed from 24 hours to 3 days (sometimes longer) depending on your payment system.

VIP

Prime on the list of Binomo account types is the VIP account. It offers a plethora of sophisticated features. Its features are listed below:

You are required to a cumulative deposit of $1000.

You get access to deposit bonuses of up to 200%.

Also, you get 10% weekly cashback (in some cases), insurance, and a personal manager.

When you forecast correctly, you get profitability up to 90% of the trade.

And, when you withdraw funds, they will be processed from 24 hours to 3 days (sometimes longer) depending on your payment system.

Finally, you get exclusive access to risk-free trades.

Deposit and withdrawal

You can deposit funds into your Binomo account from your bank cards or e-wallet available in your region, without any hassles. It does not matter whether your bank card is in a different denomination from the one your Binomo account is set in. Your funds will be converted at your bank’s internal rate.

You can also withdraw your bank cards or e-wallets. However, you can only withdraw to a bank card or e-wallets you’ve previously used to deposit into your Binomo account. Also, the amount of time it takes for your withdrawal to complete depends on your account type and payment system.

How to use Binomo?

Some traders from India ask how to play Binomo. But this is not a game, but real asset trading. To use Binomo, just follow the steps listed below:

Before you start to trade, log in to your real account, not your demo account. If you are not sure, you can check in the upper right corner, immediately above the chart.

Then, select the asset (for example, EUR/USD) you wish to trade.

Proceed to set the time and how much funds you wish to trade.

And finally, click on either the green or red buttons to indicate the direction you predict the chart will go.

When the set time runs out and your prediction is correct, your earnings will be instantly paid to your account.

Education

To help you make the best use of Binomo, there are tutorials and other resources on the platform. When you use the demo account, there are tutorials. And on the Binomo website, there are sufficient answers in the Help Center, Strategies section and Glossary of terms to educate you about trading.

Binomo trading app

For people who would prefer to trade comfortably, the Binomo trading platform is available as a mobile app for both android and iOS devices. Also, it is available for download as an APK file (https://binomo.com/en/promo/android). However, that option is only available to android users.

Conclusion

In conclusion, trading on Binomo is a real way to earn additional income. The platform is fair and transparent. However, financial trading is a highly risky activity and you have to be very careful about this risk. Only trade funds you can afford to lose.

