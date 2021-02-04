Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat encourages moviegoers to watch films in theatres, as the business of cinema provides livelihood to a large population.

Welcoming the government’s decision to permit 100 percent occupancy in cinema theatres, Pulkit said: “The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has provided us all — actors and avid movie-lovers — some relief with the decision.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The world of entertainment provides livelihood to a large part of the population and it is great that 100 percent occupancy has been allowed. We must of course comply with all the rules laid down. Big cheers to the return of movie nights!!”

ALSO READ: Bollywood siblings who share the same love for acting

Pulkit Samrat is currently busy shooting for the film “Suswagatam Khushaamadeed” along with Isabelle Kaif. His next release is “Haathi Mere Saathi” starring Rana Daggubati. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 26, and it also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. (IANS)