Thursday, February 4, 2021
Home Entertainment Bollywood Actor Pulkit Samrat Encourages Moviegoers To Watch Films In Theatres
EntertainmentLead Story

Bollywood Actor Pulkit Samrat Encourages Moviegoers To Watch Films In Theatres

Pulkit Samrat is currently busy shooting for the film "Suswagatam Khushaamadeed" along with Isabelle Kaif

Pulkit Samra
Indian Actor Pulkit Samrat. Flickr

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat encourages moviegoers to watch films in theatres, as the business of cinema provides livelihood to a large population.

Welcoming the government’s decision to permit 100 percent occupancy in cinema theatres, Pulkit said: “The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has provided us all — actors and avid movie-lovers — some relief with the decision.

The world of entertainment provides livelihood to a large part of the population and it is great that 100 percent occupancy has been allowed. We must of course comply with all the rules laid down. Big cheers to the return of movie nights!!”

Pulkit Samrat is currently busy shooting for the film “Suswagatam Khushaamadeed” along with Isabelle Kaif. His next release is “Haathi Mere Saathi” starring Rana Daggubati. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 26, and it also features Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain. (IANS)

Previous articleBudget-Friendly Carpet Trends To Look For To Stay With Today’s Trend
Next articleChemotherapy Lowers Immunity Making Patients More Susceptible To Covid-19 Infection

