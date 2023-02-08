Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Couple dance to 'Raatan Lambiyan'

With the mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies behind them, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra were all set to do the pheras on Tuesday evening.
The talk of the town, though, is the special welcome party that was organized for the guests, notably Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor, in which Siddharth arrived wearing a black sherwani, color coordinated with the gown that Kiara wore.
The theme of the sangeet ceremony, however, was all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. And alcohol was served to guests using a jet spray.
For the wedding to be remembered as much for its decor as for anything else, more than 30 types of flowers have been flown in from overseas. Kiara and Sid's garland, though, will be made of red roses.
At the sangeets, Kiara and Sid kept the tempo up. Both of them danced to their first romantic "Raatan Lambiyan Lambiyan Re, Kate Tere Sangeyaan Sangeyaan Re". Kiara-Sid's romance also took off with this "Shershaah" song sung in the film by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal, and Tanishk Bagchi.
As they presented a loving performance, the guests just loved it. Seeing Kiara and Sid lost in each other's love, the guests danced along with them. And they danced for about an hour to Bollywood and Punjabi songs. (KB/IANS)