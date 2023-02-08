Sidharth-Kiara wedding: Couple dance to 'Raatan Lambiyan'

With the mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies behind them, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra were all set to do the pheras on Tuesday evening.

The talk of the town, though, is the special welcome party that was organized for the guests, notably Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor, in which Siddharth arrived wearing a black sherwani, color coordinated with the gown that Kiara wore.

The theme of the sangeet ceremony, however, was all white, from the decor to the outfits worn by the guests. And alcohol was served to guests using a jet spray.