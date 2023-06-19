Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'An Impossible Love Story' locked for Dec 7

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'An Impossible Love Story' will be releasing on December 7 this year.
The first time Kriti and Shahid will be seen sharing screen space together. (IANS)
Dinesh Vijan shared the news on the official Instagram handle of Maddock Films on Monday morning. The makers also shared a poster of the film featuring the two stars. It had "in cinemas on December 7" written on it.

The poster was captioned: "Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar, A Maddock Films production."

The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra among many other names.

This will be the first time Kriti and Shahid will be seen sharing screen space together. Other details related to the film are under wraps. (IANS/NS)

