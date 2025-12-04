The Longstanding War Between Jaya Bachchan and the Paparazzi Continues, as Veteran Actress Faces Boycott Threats Over Her 'Gandi Pants' Remark

The actress questioned the contemporary paparazzi culture in Bollywood and where it has emerged from. She said, “But yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke — they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want.”

She also raised concerns about the interactions they have with celebrities, questioning whether they truly represent the people. “What kind of people are these? Kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? They will represent us? Just because they can get through to YouTube or whatever social platform?” said Jaya Bachchan.

Many senior paparazzi and photographers have now come forward, standing united to boycott the actress for what they deem insensitive and classist remarks. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bollywood photographer Varinder Chawla shared his take on the matter.

Chawla, who has been a part of the film industry for years, has come across similar situations in the past where the media was asked to set certain boundaries. He recalled how paparazzi were instructed to refrain from clicking pictures of celebrity children.