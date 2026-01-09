Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Vacation Turns Controversial; Dating Rumours with a 17-Year-Old UK Student Draws Social Media Backlash

Viral Goa vacation photos sparked unverified dating rumours involving Kartik Aaryan and a UK-based student.
Online backlash grew after claims about the girl being a minor, despite no confirmed evidence.
The student Karina Kubiliute denied any relationship, while Kartik Aaryan has not issued a statement.
The New Year presented Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan with a rumour, landing him in a controversy as Instagram stories from his Goa vacation went viral. The rumours romantically linked him to 17-year-old UK-based student, Karina Kubiliute. People began discussing the matter online, alleging that the actor was in a romantic relationship with a minor without any verification.
The controversy originated when people online noticed similarities between the beach photos of the two, leading to speculation that they were vacationing together in Goa. It was further fuelled by screenshots showing matching beach loungers, towel patterns, and sea views, which went viral and suggested they were in Goa together.
Karina Kubiliute was described as a 17-year-old student in the UK by several posts, which was later claimed to be incorrect, with some stating that she was in fact 18 years old. However, there has been no confirmation yet. Much of the backlash online stemmed from the belief that Karina was 17, leading to allegations of Kartik being a pedophile. However, there have been no reliable sources, and all these claims remain pure speculation without any evidence.
Karina herself addressed the rumours by denying being his girlfriend in a comment. She even updated her Instagram bio saying, “I don’t know Kartik, I am not his gf.” She further clarified that she was vacationing with her family, although she later removed the bio. She also disabled her comment section as it was flooded with discussions about Kartik Aaryan. However, the rumours have not been addressed by either Kartik Aaryan or his representatives, with no public statement from the actor’s side so far.
There were also unverified Snapchat conversation screenshots circulating online that allegedly showed inappropriate exchanges between the actor and the girl. There was further debate about Kartik Aaryan following the girl on Instagram, which he reportedly unfollowed after the controversy went viral. These developments fueled jokes, memes, and commentaries on social media, with some comparing the situation to the much-talked-about “Epstein Files.” Some have even called the controversy “negative PR” aimed at damaging the actor’s image.
The incident highlights how rumours can escalate into a full-fledged online controversy, demonstrating how unverified information is often shared without fact-checking.
(SY)
Suggested Reading: