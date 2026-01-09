Kartik Aaryan’s Goa Vacation Turns Controversial; Dating Rumours with a 17-Year-Old UK Student Draws Social Media Backlash

Karina herself addressed the rumours by denying being his girlfriend in a comment. She even updated her Instagram bio saying, “I don’t know Kartik, I am not his gf.” She further clarified that she was vacationing with her family, although she later removed the bio. She also disabled her comment section as it was flooded with discussions about Kartik Aaryan. However, the rumours have not been addressed by either Kartik Aaryan or his representatives, with no public statement from the actor’s side so far.

There were also unverified Snapchat conversation screenshots circulating online that allegedly showed inappropriate exchanges between the actor and the girl. There was further debate about Kartik Aaryan following the girl on Instagram, which he reportedly unfollowed after the controversy went viral. These developments fueled jokes, memes, and commentaries on social media, with some comparing the situation to the much-talked-about “Epstein Files.” Some have even called the controversy “negative PR” aimed at damaging the actor’s image.

The incident highlights how rumours can escalate into a full-fledged online controversy, demonstrating how unverified information is often shared without fact-checking.

(SY)