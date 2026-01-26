January 26, 1950: Remembering How India Marked its First Republic Day 77 Years Later

India formally became a Sovereign Democratic Republic on this day, January 26, in 1950, as the Constitution of India came into force, ending the country’s status as a British Dominion and establishing constitutional self-governance. Today, in 2026, India marks its 77th year as a constitutional republic. The theme of this year’s Parade is the celebration of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram.

Every year, this day is marked with the country’s largest ceremonial event in New Delhi – the Republic Day Parade. Held along Kartavya Path, beginning near Rashtrapati Bhavan and proceeding past India Gate, the parade has become the most visible symbol of the day, combining a military march-past by the Army, Navy and Air Force with cultural tableaux representing states and Union Territories.

The event opens with the unfurling of the national flag by the President of India, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. A 21-gun salute accompanies the national anthem, and gallantry awards are presented. The parade also features contingents from paramilitary forces, police units, schoolchildren’s cultural performances, and flypasts. The celebrations conclude on January 29 with the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, marking the formal end of Republic Day festivities.

While today’s ceremony is defined by large-scale displays, synchronised drills and elaborate tableaux, it’s worth looking back at the celebration’s origins in 1950, which marked a much more modest but historically decisive day.