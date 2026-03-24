From Dirty Songs to Cheap Shows — How Bollywood Is Dragging Society Down

There was a time when most Bollywood songs were like poetry. They carried profound meaning and deeper insight. They were so deeply soothing to the heart that they stirred listeners to dream of heavenly beauty and romance. Songs such as “Neele gagan ke tale, dharti ka pyaar pale” or “Kora kagaz tha yeh man mera” still stir the imagination and emotion, urging one to become the Majnu of his Laila or the Romeo of his Juliet. But let’s be honest, today things look completely different. It feels like a shift from the divine to the devilish.
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When social media suddenly erupted in uproar against Nora Fatehi, I initially thought it might be linked to the same old money-laundering case involving the most dreaded conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Only after two days did I realise the true reason. The item number from the newly released film KD: The Devil, in which she performs, became the lightning rod for mass outrage. Well, that item song, “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke,” was so raw and brazenly vulgar that anyone who happened to hear it could not listen to it twice. Indeed, if someone were to dare to perform this song in public, they might even face immediate arrest. And perhaps the wise already know why such item dances, flaunted by bawdy performers, are included in Bollywood films. They are designed to prey upon the testosterone‑driven weakness of men and shamelessly convert lust into profit.
One cannot help but wonder why Bollywood stoops so low. Why does the film industry deliberately pander to raw carnality, jolting the collective conscience? Why does it tear apart the “sanctity of family values” with such reckless abandon?
While most of the Bollywood fraternity remained silent amid this uproar, a noted actress Kangana Ranaut blasted the filmmakers: “Bollywood has crossed all limits with vulgarity, cheap tactics, and attention‑seeking. The way this obscenity is being paraded is corroding social culture, to the point where families can no longer sit together and watch television. I believe some strict reins must be placed on Bollywood.” Armaan Malik, a playback singer, also remarked: “Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low. I am genuinely at a loss for words. Wish I could unhear it.”
Besides, many other organisations also expressed condemnation. The National Commission for Women (NCW), in its summons to Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt, and the makers, stated that the song’s content “prima facie appears to be sexually suggestive, objectionable, and violative of provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, IT Act, and POCSO Act.”
The first question that arises is why the censor board approved the release of a film containing such an explicitly vulgar song. The CBFC is squarely accountable, though now the dirty item number has been clipped. It seems the authorities on this board have lost their moral compass and their sense of what is harmful to our youth and society at large, turning a blind eye to the larger damage. One gentleman even wrote on social media that the big shots of the CBFC should be made to stand alongside the irresponsible actors and filmmakers and held answerable as if they too belonged behind bars. Whether one agrees or not, such explicit films contribute to corrupting the younger generation, turning them into nothing less than “deviants and lechers.”
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Yes, it is these so-called brazenly sexualised portrayals by some actresses in Bollywood that have, arguably, contributed to lowering the dignity of womanhood. Nothing is more condemnable than the Government of India honouring Ekta Kapoor with the Padma Shri, despite her role in promoting content that poisons Indian households with adultery, extramarital affairs, and promiscuity.
Incidentally, Nora Fatehi was graciously invited by the Government of Meghalaya. Perhaps she was paid handsomely to glamourise the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival. But what message does this send out? Does the government want our youth to follow in the footsteps of such bawdy item dancers like Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sherilyn Chopra, and Rakhi Sawant? If we fail to raise our voices, the government may even invite Sunny Leone to the next Autumn Festival in Shillong to grace the event.
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