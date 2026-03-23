No Blanket Waiver of Farm Loans, Centre Tells Lok Sabha; Highlights Credit Support Measures

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in Lok Sabha that the Centre is not considering any proposal for a complete waiver of agricultural loans, reiterating its position that farmer support is being pursued through credit access, subsidies, and welfare schemes.

Responding to a starred question by Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party on 23 March 2026, Sitharaman stated that no scheme for a full farm loan waiver is under consideration. The reply came in response to queries on whether the government planned to introduce such a measure to strengthen farmers’ economic conditions.

Instead, the Centre emphasised a set of ongoing interventions aimed at improving farm incomes and ensuring access to institutional credit. These include the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) system, which provides crop loans of up to ₹3 lakh at subsidised interest rates under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, with additional incentives for timely repayment.

The government has also increased the limit for collateral-free short-term agricultural loans, including loans for allied activities, from ₹1.60 lakh to ₹2 lakh. It further pointed to efforts to ensure adequate credit flow to agriculture through Priority Sector Lending guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

In addition to credit-based support, the Centre cited schemes such as crop insurance and direct income transfers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) as part of its broader approach to supporting farmers.

Data presented in Parliament also showed a steady expansion in agricultural lending. According to figures reported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), agricultural credit disbursement grew at a compound annual growth rate of 15% between financial years 2022-23 and 2024-25.

State-wise data indicates significant increases in credit flow across major agricultural states. For instance, credit disbursement in Uttar Pradesh rose from ₹1,51,452 crore in 2022-23 to ₹1,96,225 crore in 2024-25, while Maharashtra saw an increase from ₹1,50,532 crore to ₹2,01,867 crore during the same period. Tamil Nadu recorded among the highest disbursements, reaching ₹4,83,678 crore in 2024-25.