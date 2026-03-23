Opposition Unites: Congress and Raijor Dal Seal Alliance, Project Gaurav Gogoi as CM Face for Assam 2026

Seat-Sharing Dynamics And Key Battlegrounds

Under this new agreement, Raijor Dal will contest on 13 seats. This includes two constituencies—Gauripur and Goalpara East—that will witness a friendly contest between Raijor Dal and Congress candidates.

Akhil Gogoi, the 50-year-old founder of Raijor Dal, will contest from his current stronghold of Sivasagar. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Jorhat, his present Lok Sabha constituency.

Congress's Strategy And The "Three Gogois" Factor

This election marks the first time Gaurav Gogoi is contesting assembly elections. He is a three-time MP (currently representing Jorhat and previously Kaliabor) and is also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. With the Congress banking on Gaurav Gogoi as the CM face, it is looking to revive its dominance after 2016, a period that marks the end of the tenure of the late Tarun Gogoi—Gaurav Gogoi’s father and the longest-serving CM of Assam.

Congress released its third and final list of candidates on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The party is contesting on roughly 101 seats out of the 126 total assembly constituencies. Another strategic decision by the Congress is its alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which will fight on 10 seats. Lurinjyoti Gogoi is the president of the AJP. With this alliance formalized, three prominent Gogois—Gaurav, Akhil, and Lurinjyoti—will contest the elections together for the first time, hoping to consolidate the anti-BJP vote.

The Broader Electoral Battlefield

The broader opposition coalition also includes regional and left-wing partners. Congress’s allies, including the CPI(M) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), will contest 11 and 2 seats respectively.

See Also: The Indian Scientist Who Modeled Shining Stars: P.C. Vaidya Whose Vaidya Metric Helped Scientists Understand Quasars, Gravity and the Universe