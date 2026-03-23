Opposition Unites: Congress and Raijor Dal Seal Alliance, Project Gaurav Gogoi as CM Face for Assam 2026

Key Points:
Congress and Raijor Dal have officially formed an alliance for the 2026 Assam elections after earlier disagreements. Together, they have chosen MP Gaurav Gogoi to be their Chief Ministerial candidate against the ruling party.
This upcoming election marks Gaurav Gogoi’s first time running for a state assembly seat, contesting from his Jorhat constituency. Meanwhile, Raijor Dal founder Akhil Gogoi will fight to defend his current seat in Sivasagar.
Congress has also allied with the Assam Jatiya Parishad, bringing three prominent Gogoi leaders, Gaurav Gogoi, Akhil Gogoi and LurinJyoti Gogoi together on one united side. They will face a tough battle against the BJP-led NDA and independent challengers like the AIUDF.
Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026, Raijor Dal and Congress have officially teamed up to contest the polls together. Both parties have seen a turbulent relationship with each other over the years. Earlier this year, seat-sharing arrangements had seen no decisive conclusion, and both parties almost went on to contest the elections on their own. However, following productive late-night talks, the alliance has teamed up once again. In a major strategic move, Congress and Raijor Dal have decided to field Gaurav Gogoi as the Chief Ministerial face for Assam.
After numerous discussions, the aforementioned decision was formally announced by Akhil Gogoi, the president of Raijor Dal, on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
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Under this new agreement, Raijor Dal will contest on 13 seats. This includes two constituencies—Gauripur and Goalpara East—that will witness a friendly contest between Raijor Dal and Congress candidates.
Akhil Gogoi, the 50-year-old founder of Raijor Dal, will contest from his current stronghold of Sivasagar. Meanwhile, Gaurav Gogoi will contest from Jorhat, his present Lok Sabha constituency.
This election marks the first time Gaurav Gogoi is contesting assembly elections. He is a three-time MP (currently representing Jorhat and previously Kaliabor) and is also the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. With the Congress banking on Gaurav Gogoi as the CM face, it is looking to revive its dominance after 2016, a period that marks the end of the tenure of the late Tarun Gogoi—Gaurav Gogoi’s father and the longest-serving CM of Assam.
Congress released its third and final list of candidates on Thursday, March 19, 2026. The party is contesting on roughly 101 seats out of the 126 total assembly constituencies. Another strategic decision by the Congress is its alliance with the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which will fight on 10 seats. Lurinjyoti Gogoi is the president of the AJP. With this alliance formalized, three prominent Gogois—Gaurav, Akhil, and Lurinjyoti—will contest the elections together for the first time, hoping to consolidate the anti-BJP vote.
The broader opposition coalition also includes regional and left-wing partners. Congress’s allies, including the CPI(M) and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), will contest 11 and 2 seats respectively.
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On the other side of the aisle, the BJP-led NDA is gearing up to retain power. The BJP will contest 89 seats, while its partners, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), will contest 26 and 11 seats, respectively.
Adding to the complexity of the 2026 elections are the independent contenders. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), which had allied with Congress in the previous Assembly elections, will contest independently and has announced 126 candidates. Similarly, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), which was previously allied with the NDA, will also contest alone and has named 18 candidates as of now.
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