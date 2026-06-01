Veteran Playback Singer Suman Kalyanpur Passes Away At 89, Left A Remarkable Legacy

Veteran playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, one of the most celebrated voices of India took her last breath at the age of 89 on May 31, 2026. According to reports, she passed away after severe age-related health problems on Sunday evening at her Mumbai residence.

She was popular for various timeless songs such as ‘Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se and Tumne Pukara Or Hum Chale Aaye’ , leaving a remarkable legacy for the upcoming generations.

According to PTI Suman ji passed away at around 8 pm at her residence in Lokhandwala due to age-related issues. In her last days, she had been listening to her own songs such as " Mangala Khadilkar, who wrote the acclaimed Marathi biography Suman Sugandh on the singer, said author and close associate Mangala Khadilkar.

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Suman Kalyanpur's most popular and memorable songs include Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche, Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhin Se and Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye. Her contribution in the field of Indian playback singing and bollywood music stretched across more than six decades. She had gained immense love and recognition for her melodious voice, classical finesse and emotional depth in her voice.

Awarded with Padma Bhushan:

The Padma Bhushan awardee, Suman sang timeless melodies in various languages like Marathi, Hindi and several regional languages, earning admiration for the purity and emotional depth of her voice. She also sang several devotional songs, ghazals and thumris, people loved her voice. She was born in Dhaka and later settled in Mumbai with her family, she was one of the most respected and loved playback singers of her era. Her songs became part of India’s musical industry, cherished not just for their tunes but also for the grace and purity.

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Many people compared Suman’s voice to the Nightingale of India late Lata Mangeshkar’s voice, but she always dismissed the comparison. In the year 2022, during an interview given to PTI, she described Mangeshkar as her close friend.

She had mentioned that “Everyone loved her songs, and she will remain immortal. We recorded a duet together for the film called Chaand. Every time I met her, it felt like meeting a close friend not a competitor. I believe she felt the same.”

A Legacy to be remembered:

The passing of veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur marks the end of an era in the Indian playback singing, but her timeless and memorable songs will continue to connect with audiences and her listeners.

Suman Kalyanpur's last rites will take place today at the Pawan Hans crematorium between 11.30 am and 12 noon.

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