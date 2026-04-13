Asha Bhosle Sang Love Melodies for Millions of Indians, But Faced Abuse and Misfortune in Her Own Love Life; It Didn’t Stop Her from Becoming the “Queen of Indian Playback Singing”

Asha Bhosle married Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16, while he was 31, against her family’s wishes—leading to a troubled and abusive relationship.
Despite personal hardships, she rebuilt her life through music and became one of India’s most iconic and versatile singers.
She later found companionship with R. D. Burman and left behind a powerful legacy of music, courage, and resilience.
A life full of ups and downs finally came to an end with the death of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12, 2026. Asha Bhosle was a big name in the music industry, known for hits like “Sharara,” “Le Gayi,” “Parde Mein Rehne Do,” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne.” While her voice brought joy and energy to millions, her personal life was far more complex and often filled with struggle.
One of the most defining decisions of her life came at a very young age. At just 16, Asha married Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 31 and worked as the secretary of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Their closeness grew during his frequent visits to Lata’s house, eventually turning into love. However, the marriage was strongly opposed by her family, especially Lata. Despite this, Asha chose love over family approval, a decision that created a deep rift between the sisters. She later revealed that they barely spoke for a long time.
In an interview with Kavita Chhiber, she recalled, “It was a love marriage and Lata did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law.”
However, the marriage did not turn out as she had hoped. After leaving her family to start a new life, Asha faced emotional struggles and isolation. She later shared how difficult that phase was, especially as her husband discouraged her from maintaining contact with her family.
What she believed would be a happy love marriage slowly turned painful. Over time, the relationship became abusive and controlling, which she endured for years. She said, “There was abuse and ill-treatment, and I was finally asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I went back to my mother, sisters, and brother.” Despite everything, she chose not to hold any bitterness and said she did not blame anyone.
Even during these hardships, Asha did not give up on her passion for singing. There were moments when things seemed to improve, but only briefly. Eventually, she returned to her family while pregnant with her third child. She later reflected that she did not blame her decision and was grateful for her three children, whom she deeply loved despite the difficult circumstances.
After this turning point, she focused completely on her music and went on to deliver many hit songs. She became a highly versatile and celebrated singer, carving her own identity in the industry and earning love from audiences across generations.
Later, she found companionship with music composer R. D. Burman, who became a very important part of her life. Their shared love for music brought them closer, and their professional collaboration strengthened their bond. They got married in 1980, and in this relationship, Asha Bhosle was six years older than him.
After their marriage, they delivered many hits to the music industry, including “Dum Maro Dum,” “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne.” However, their relationship later faced personal differences, leading them to live separately from the late 1980s.
R. D. Burman passed away in 1994 following a prolonged illness, which deeply affected Asha Bhosle. Her life was filled with love, rebellion, and pain, and she was never someone who followed rules. While her voice gave life to countless songs, her own story remains just as powerful—one of courage, survival, and triumph.
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