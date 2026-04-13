Asha Bhosle Sang Love Melodies for Millions of Indians, But Faced Abuse and Misfortune in Her Own Love Life; It Didn’t Stop Her from Becoming the “Queen of Indian Playback Singing”

A life full of ups and downs finally came to an end with the death of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92 in Mumbai on April 12, 2026. Asha Bhosle was a big name in the music industry, known for hits like “Sharara,” “Le Gayi,” “Parde Mein Rehne Do,” and “Chura Liya Hai Tumne.” While her voice brought joy and energy to millions, her personal life was far more complex and often filled with struggle.

One of the most defining decisions of her life came at a very young age. At just 16, Asha married Ganpatrao Bhosle, who was 31 and worked as the secretary of her elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar. Their closeness grew during his frequent visits to Lata’s house, eventually turning into love. However, the marriage was strongly opposed by her family, especially Lata. Despite this, Asha chose love over family approval, a decision that created a deep rift between the sisters. She later revealed that they barely spoke for a long time.