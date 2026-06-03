Is Dawood Ibrahim Alive? Sources Claim D-Company Is Under Pressure After Dhurandhar Ruckus

According to sources cited by NDTV, D-Company is reportedly under pressure to prove that Dawood Ibrahim is still alive. The sources claimed that the gang is allegedly planning a terror conspiracy as a step toward reactivating its ground network once again.

The ongoing narratives have further claimed that the gang is currently looking for new members, and the responsibility for recruitment has been entrusted to the Shakeel gang. After recruitment, the members were reportedly trained by Pakistan's ISI. The reports also claimed that shooter Munna Jhingada, an aide of D-Company, was involved in carrying out the alleged terror operation.

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Jhingada recently made headlines after Delhi Police arrested nine suspects who were allegedly planning to orchestrate attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, and other major parts of the country. Munna Jhingada, alias Syed Mudassar Hussain, is believed to be the right-hand man of fugitive Dawood Ibrahim.

Indian security agencies recently arrested Huzaifa, who was suspected of being in contact with Pakistan-based handlers. Reports claim that Huzaifa was also in contact with Munna Jhingada. He was arrested in Mumbai as part of a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Delhi Police Special Cell. India Today reported that investigations are currently underway to trace the suspected links of the terror module to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Is Dawood Ibrahim alive?

Meanwhile, India's most wanted fugitive, Dawood Ibrahim, remains at large. The recent operations of his D-Company have reignited speculation about whether he is still alive. His location remains unknown, but several reports allege that Ibrahim, now 70 years old, is living in Pakistan.

Bollywood has always reminded viewers of the name that once terrified the country through its films, but Dhurandhar changed the game. D-Company associates were reportedly involved in various terrorist operations, including the 1993 Bombay bombings. Prominent Indian producer Gulshan Kumar, who founded the music label T-Series, was killed by Dawood Ibrahim's associates in 1997.

Dhurandhar (2025) became a blockbuster success following its release, shattering all box office records. Its sequel was released in 2026 and recently amassed a domestic net collection of ₹1,148 crore.

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