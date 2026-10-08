When Nana Patekar Deemed a Mention of His Name in Satyajit Ray's Diary More Precious Than an Academy Award: The Story of a Missed Collaboration

His portrayal of Uday Shetty, who is a don, eventually became one of the internet’s most beloved memes. From comedy to drama to action thrillers, the veteran actor did it all. His career started in the 1970s, along with several roles in the Marathi film industry, and the name Nana Patekar suddenly erupted. And one day, legendary director Satyajit Ray noticed him.

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Nana Patekar had shared on multiple occasions his wish to work with the Pather Panchali director, who was known internationally for his artistry through cinema. Bollywood actors such as Shabana Azmi, Sharmila Tagore, and Om Puri, among others, are some of the handful of actors who had the privilege of working with Satyajit Ray. A collaboration between Ray and Patekar is often deemed a missed opportunity by many netizens.

When Satyajit Ray Mentioned Nana Patekar in His Personal Diary

In a video posted on the Youtube channel of Lehren Retro, Nana Patekar said that he does not have a favourite director, but there is one person he wished to work with. “I wanted to work with Satyajit Ray. Unfortunately, I couldn’t,” said Nana Patekar. He added, “When I came to know that in his personal diary, he had written that he wanted to work with Nana Patekar, I felt that it was the biggest award I got.”