When Nana Patekar Deemed a Mention of His Name in Satyajit Ray's Diary More Precious Than an Academy Award: The Story of a Missed Collaboration

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ACTOR NANA PATEKAR, known for his intense acting performances, passed away on October 8, 2026. Often referred to as an acting powerhouse, he was regarded as one of the strongest actors in Indian cinema, with movies such as Krantiveer (1995), Parinda (1989), and Agni Sakshi (1997) to his credit. Patekar won National Awards for his performances in all three movies. After spending five decades in cinema, he became a critically acclaimed actor with more than 100 films in his name.
Nana Patekar not only lives through his characters and movies but has also been able to make his own space in the digital era. One of the actor's most iconic characters that continues to hold a special place among his audience is Uday Shetty from the 2007 comedy-drama film Welcome.
His portrayal of Uday Shetty, who is a don, eventually became one of the internet’s most beloved memes. From comedy to drama to action thrillers, the veteran actor did it all. His career started in the 1970s, along with several roles in the Marathi film industry, and the name Nana Patekar suddenly erupted. And one day, legendary director Satyajit Ray noticed him.
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Nana Patekar had shared on multiple occasions his wish to work with the Pather Panchali director, who was known internationally for his artistry through cinema. Bollywood actors such as Shabana Azmi, Sharmila Tagore, and Om Puri, among others, are some of the handful of actors who had the privilege of working with Satyajit Ray. A collaboration between Ray and Patekar is often deemed a missed opportunity by many netizens.
In a video posted on the Youtube channel of Lehren Retro, Nana Patekar said that he does not have a favourite director, but there is one person he wished to work with. “I wanted to work with Satyajit Ray. Unfortunately, I couldn’t,” said Nana Patekar. He added, “When I came to know that in his personal diary, he had written that he wanted to work with Nana Patekar, I felt that it was the biggest award I got.”
Years later, the actor reminisced about the memory in a 2024 interview with Lallantop. He mentioned that there was a page in Satyajit Ray’s personal diary about how he wanted to work with him. He continued by saying that he does not need any Academy Award and said, “Humari aukaat nahi hai unke saath kaam karne ki. Lekin unko laga. Aur kya chahiye (I am not worthy of working with him. But he thought I was. What more could I ask for?)” The Krantiveer actor expressed his honour and added that he feels very lucky that Satyajit Ray mentioned him in his diary.
Nana Patekar did not come from a life of privilege. Before he became Nana, he was Vishwanath Patekar, born in present-day Raigad district, Maharashtra. From humble beginnings to becoming a well-established actor, Nana’s driving forces were hunger, humiliation, and responsibility, which later helped shape his acting career as well.
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In an interview with The Times of India in 2015, he shared that he was only 13 when his family started struggling financially. He walked eight kilometres to paint posters, earning Rs 35 a month. He was married to Neelakanti Patekar, who was also part of Marathi theater. The couple’s first child died at a young age. Their second son’s name is Malhar. Later, Nana and Neelakanti started living separately.
In the early hours of October 8, 2026, Indian cinema lost one of its finest actors. As per reports, he was found unconscious and was immediately rushed to Manipal Hospital in Goa, where he was declared dead an hour later. With the nation grieving the loss of Nana Patekar, he lives on through his craft, his characters, and his cinema. Nana Patekar’s final projects include Shakti Shalini, releasing on December 24, 2026, and Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha, releasing on December 4, 2026.
[OG/VS/HP]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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