From ‘Krantiveer’ to ‘Hu Tu Tu’: Here Are 5 Nana Patekar Films Exploring Idealism, Corruption, and Political Injustice

NANA PATEKAR PASSED AWAY in Goa on October 8, 2026, and the internet erupted with posts honoring the veteran actor and remembering his stellar performances across various genres. From comedy to thrillers to political dramas, his characters and movies have made their way onto the list of timeless classics. With some teaching viewers about life and others making them laugh, Nana Patekar’s career spanned more than five decades.
Even though the National Award-winning actor left the world at the age of 75, his movies and characters have once again returned to the headlines. He worked in more than 100 films over the years, ranging from lesser-known films to blockbusters. Here are some of Nana Patekar’s movies that explore the socio-political drama genre:
See Also: When Nana Patekar Deemed a Mention in Satyajit Ray's Diary More Precious Than an Academy Award: The Story of a Missed Collaboration
Nana Patekar’s Krantiveer needs no introduction, even to the younger generation. Following the actor’s demise, the hanging scene from the film has become a talking point, with many netizens pointing out how Patekar’s character, Pratap Narayan Tilak, makes you sit in silence with yourself. Krantiveer, directed by Mehul Kumar, stars Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni, among others.
The story follows Tilak, an outspoken young man who raises his voice against corruption and political injustice. In one of the scenes, Pratap Narayan Tilak cuts his hand and asks the crowd to differentiate between the blood of a Muslim man and that of a Hindu man. The dialogue goes, “Bata, ismein Musalman ka khoon kaunsa aur Hindu ka kaunsa? (Tell me, which blood here belongs to a Muslim and which belongs to a Hindu?)"
The film’s most powerful scene involves a monologue delivered by Nana Patekar’s character to the crowd gathered around him moments before his hanging.
Raajneeti is a box-office hit political drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, among others. The film is often considered a modern retelling of a story inspired by the Mahabharata. Nana Patekar’s character, Brij Gopal, delivers one of the film’s most powerful lines: “Raajneeti mein hamesha jeet ko maan milta hai (In politics, victory is always honoured.)” It follows Samar Pratap, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to India following the death of his father, a prominent Indian politician. Later, Samar gets drawn into the complex, web-like world of politics. In the film, Nana Patekar plays Brij Gopal, an influential political strategist.
Kaala is a Tamil action-thriller starring Superstar Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar in a gritty story set in Mumbai’s Dharavi. In the 2018 film, Nana Patekar plays the antagonist, Haridev Abhayankar, aka Hari Dada, who is hell-bent on evicting the people of Dharavi to take control of their land.In the film, Hari Dada even makes fun of the protagonist’s name, saying, “Kaala, kaisa naam hai re! (Kaala, what kind of a name is that?)” Patekar’s character is a former gangster who later becomes an influential politician but picks a fight with Dharavi’s leader, Karikaalan, aka Kaala, played by Rajinikanth.
Hu Tu Tu is a 1999 political drama film directed by Gulzar, starring Nana Patekar, Suniel Shetty, and Tabu. Nana Patekar plays the role of Bhau, a poet and a rebel. In the film. Patekar’s character Bhau says, “Pichle pachaas saalo mein hamare desh ne sirf mantri aur minister paida kiye hai ... ek neta paida nahi kiya (In the last 50 years, our country has only produced ministers, not a single true leader.)” The film explores the realities of politics, corruption, and idealism.
Sinhasan is one of the underrated films in which Nana Patekar played a role in 1979. Directed by Jabbar Patel, Sinhasan is a Marathi film that revolves around journalist Digu Tipnis, played by actor Nilu Phule. The story explores the deep connections between Maharashtra’s corrupt politicians and Mumbai’s entrepreneurial forces. In the film, Nana Patekar plays the role of a small-time criminal and smuggler.
[RH/VS/HP]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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