From ‘Krantiveer’ to ‘Hu Tu Tu’: Here Are 5 Nana Patekar Films Exploring Idealism, Corruption, and Political Injustice

NANA PATEKAR PASSED AWAY in Goa on October 8, 2026, and the internet erupted with posts honoring the veteran actor and remembering his stellar performances across various genres. From comedy to thrillers to political dramas, his characters and movies have made their way onto the list of timeless classics. With some teaching viewers about life and others making them laugh, Nana Patekar’s career spanned more than five decades.

Even though the National Award-winning actor left the world at the age of 75, his movies and characters have once again returned to the headlines. He worked in more than 100 films over the years, ranging from lesser-known films to blockbusters. Here are some of Nana Patekar’s movies that explore the socio-political drama genre:

See Also: When Nana Patekar Deemed a Mention in Satyajit Ray's Diary More Precious Than an Academy Award: The Story of a Missed Collaboration