"Evil is Dead": Nana Patekar's #MeToo Controversy Back in Spotlight After Tanushree Dutta, Who Accused Actor of Sexual Harassment, Reacts to His Death

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THE INFAMOUS NANA PATEKAR-TANUSHREE DUTTA CASE is back in the news just a day after the veteran actor passed away in Goa on October 8, 2026. While the nation mourns Patekar’s death, as he was often regarded as an acting powerhouse and a three-time National Award winner, former actress Tanushree Dutta’s response to his death has stirred another controversy.
Patekar, known for his stellar performances in movies such as Krantiveer (1995) and Parinda (1989), among several others, was reportedly called “evil” by Dutta, who once accused him of sexual harassment. The controversy returned to the headlines once again after Tanushree Dutta reacted to Patekar’s death. On October 8, 2026, the former actress told IANS in a statement that she had no comment on the news.
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She was attending an event in Lucknow, where she said, “Today my day is for them, for their event, to make their event a success. Now what can I say?...Jo guzar chuke hain, guzar chuke hain (Those who have passed away are gone),” said Tanushree Dutta, referring to Nana Patekar’s death.
Tanushree Dutta is an Indian actress and model who was active in the Hindi film industry from 2005 to 2010. She is known for movies such as Dhol (2007), Horn Ok! Please (2009), and Bhagam Bhag (2006), among others. Often referred to as an up-and-coming actress back in the day, Dutta later became one of the catalysts for the Indian #MeToo movement in 2018 when she said in an interview with Zoom TV that actor Nana Patekar had allegedly sexually harassed and intimidated her on the sets of Horn Ok! Please.
Nana Patekar denied all the allegations made against him. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Dutta alleged that the harassment occurred while shooting a song sequence for the film at Filmistan Studios in Goregaon, Mumbai. The former actress claimed that Patekar inappropriately touched her under the pretext of rehearsing a dance step. She further alleged that some steps were later added to the choreography, making her uncomfortable. The allegations against Nana Patekar made headlines in 2018. Later, the Dhol actress filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Patekar and others.
The case was reportedly filed under Sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Dutta also levelled allegations against choreographer Ganesh Acharya, director Rakesh Sarang, and producer Sami Siddiqui.
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In 2019, the Mumbai Police reportedly filed a B-summary report in the case involving the allegations against Patekar. In the same year, Nana Patekar was cleared of the sexual harassment charges due to a lack of evidence supporting Dutta’s claims. Patekar repeatedly and consistently denied all the allegations and told the media in 2018, “Jo jhooth hai, woh jhooth hai” (A lie is a lie).
Tanushree Dutta’s public statements later became a crucial part of the Indian #MeToo movement, leading to further discourse on sexual harassment in the workplace in India.
In 2025, the case returned to the headlines once again after an Andheri magistrate court dismissed the complaint filed by Tanushree Dutta. According to media reports, the decision was based on the 10-year gap between the alleged incident in 2008 and Dutta’s public statement about it in 2018.
Nana Patekar breathed his last in Goa on October 8, 2026. Coincidentally, Tanushree Dutta posted a message on her Instagram Story, writing, “This is insane! My story timeline has exploded today. Evil is dead, and my life is hopefully on track for better things!” The former actress did not mention Patekar by name; however, her post sparked massive outrage. Reacting to her Instagram Story, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) slammed the former actress for her wording.
AICWA founder and president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta issued a statement describing Dutta’s “evil is dead” comment as highly “objectionable.” One part of the statement read, “At such a time, Tanushree Dutta's statement on social media, in which she used the words 'Evil Dead', is deeply objectionable, insensitive and shameful. AICWA strongly condemns it.”
Dutta also re-shared another post on her Instagram Story that indirectly addressed the situation without naming anyone. The post, originally posted by Sandhya Mridul, read, “Does a person stop being an abuser when they die? Does the harm they caused disappear too? For survivors, it doesn't.”
Tanushree Dutta was last seen in the television series SuperCops vs Supervillains in 2013 and has not appeared on screen since. She is also the elder sister of Ishita Dutta, who is known for her work in Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam franchise.
[RH/VS/HP]
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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