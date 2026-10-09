"Evil is Dead": Nana Patekar's #MeToo Controversy Back in Spotlight After Tanushree Dutta, Who Accused Actor of Sexual Harassment, Reacts to His Death

THE INFAMOUS NANA PATEKAR-TANUSHREE DUTTA CASE is back in the news just a day after the veteran actor passed away in Goa on October 8, 2026. While the nation mourns Patekar’s death, as he was often regarded as an acting powerhouse and a three-time National Award winner, former actress Tanushree Dutta’s response to his death has stirred another controversy.

Patekar, known for his stellar performances in movies such as Krantiveer (1995) and Parinda (1989), among several others, was reportedly called “evil” by Dutta, who once accused him of sexual harassment. The controversy returned to the headlines once again after Tanushree Dutta reacted to Patekar’s death. On October 8, 2026, the former actress told IANS in a statement that she had no comment on the news.

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She was attending an event in Lucknow, where she said, “Today my day is for them, for their event, to make their event a success. Now what can I say?...Jo guzar chuke hain, guzar chuke hain (Those who have passed away are gone),” said Tanushree Dutta, referring to Nana Patekar’s death.

Beginning of the Indian #MeToo Movement: What Was the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Case?

Tanushree Dutta is an Indian actress and model who was active in the Hindi film industry from 2005 to 2010. She is known for movies such as Dhol (2007), Horn Ok! Please (2009), and Bhagam Bhag (2006), among others. Often referred to as an up-and-coming actress back in the day, Dutta later became one of the catalysts for the Indian #MeToo movement in 2018 when she said in an interview with Zoom TV that actor Nana Patekar had allegedly sexually harassed and intimidated her on the sets of Horn Ok! Please.