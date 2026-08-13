When Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Asked Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Bring Dev Anand to Lahore

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IN 1999, INDIA AND PAKISTAN fought the Kargil War in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir between May and July. In India, the war is also referred to as Operation Vijay. The conflict was fought with bravery, courage, and resilience by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force against Pakistani soldiers and paramilitary troops who had occupied Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Air Force's operations during the conflict were known as Operation Safed Sagar.
Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar takes its viewers back to the 1999 Kargil War and attempts to narrate some lesser-known events that happened months before the high-altitude warfare. The series also shows a lesser-known connection between then-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and legendary actor Dev Anand. As per reports, Sharif was a die-hard fan of the Johnny Mera Naam actor.
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An exclusive story by The Indian Express explains how the Netflix series portrayed Sharif’s admiration for Dev Anand. Actor Vinay Pathak portrayed the character of the Pakistan Prime Minister in the series.
The moment between Dev Anand and Nawaz Sharif did happen in real life as well. Let’s revisit the chapter when Sharif asked then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to bring Dev Anand to Pakistan.
In 1999 Vajpayee was going to visit Lahore, Pakistan, in an attempt to bring peace between the two nations. As a courtesy, Vajpayee asked Sharif whether he wanted him to bring anything from India. As quoted by India Today, Nawaz Sharif said, “If possible, bring Dev Anand along with you.”
The meeting between the leaders of their respective countries and a veteran film star hence made its way onto the list of the most iconic meetings. Following the meeting, both Anand and Sharif shared a special bond with each other. After Dev Anand passed away in 2011, Sharif told The Indian Express that they had “embraced each other as soon as their vehicle reached the Wagah border.” He recalled Dev Anand telling him and Vajpayee, “Main dono mulkon ko isi tarah ikattha karne aaya hoon (I have come to bring both countries together just this way).”
Long before Dev Anand met the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he had already shared a special bond with India’s neighbouring country. The Jewel Thief actor was born in the Shakargarh district, which is now part of Pakistan, and completed his studies at a government college in Lahore, British India.
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According to an article published in Outlook, Dev Anand was informed about the visit just a day before it and was asked to be ready with his passport, as he would be accompanying Vajpayee to Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif. Both Sharif and Anand had another connection between them: they were both notable alumni of Government College University, Lahore, Pakistan. Sharif once told PTI that he had asked the actor to return to Lahore to relive the memories they had from their college days.
Nawaz Sharif was a huge admirer of Dev Anand and would often watch his movies. Mohan Churiwala, a close associate of Anand, had told Vajpayee how much of a fan Sharif was of the legendary actor. Sharif allegedly had a copy of the Dev Anand-starrer CID and would often watch it.
Dev Anand bid farewell to the world at the age of 88 in 2011. He was a successful Indian actor, writer, director and producer who acted in more than 100 films. Some of his most popular movies include Guide (1965), Johnny Mera Naam (1970), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), and Hum Dono (1961).
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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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