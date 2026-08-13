When Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Asked Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Bring Dev Anand to Lahore

IN 1999, INDIA AND PAKISTAN fought the Kargil War in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir between May and July. In India, the war is also referred to as Operation Vijay. The conflict was fought with bravery, courage, and resilience by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force against Pakistani soldiers and paramilitary troops who had occupied Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Air Force's operations during the conflict were known as Operation Safed Sagar.

Netflix’s Operation Safed Sagar takes its viewers back to the 1999 Kargil War and attempts to narrate some lesser-known events that happened months before the high-altitude warfare. The series also shows a lesser-known connection between then-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and legendary actor Dev Anand. As per reports, Sharif was a die-hard fan of the Johnny Mera Naam actor.

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An exclusive story by The Indian Express explains how the Netflix series portrayed Sharif’s admiration for Dev Anand. Actor Vinay Pathak portrayed the character of the Pakistan Prime Minister in the series.

The moment between Dev Anand and Nawaz Sharif did happen in real life as well. Let’s revisit the chapter when Sharif asked then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to bring Dev Anand to Pakistan.

When Nawaz Sharif Invited Dev Anand to Pakistan

In 1999 Vajpayee was going to visit Lahore, Pakistan, in an attempt to bring peace between the two nations. As a courtesy, Vajpayee asked Sharif whether he wanted him to bring anything from India. As quoted by India Today, Nawaz Sharif said, “If possible, bring Dev Anand along with you.”