ACTOR MANOJ BAJPAYEE recently came under the spotlight after sharing his thoughts on the Hindi film industry during a conversation with journalist Sanjay Sharma on 4 PM Tehzaab on November 17, 2026. Several video clips from the interview have been circulating on the internet, with many social media users wondering whether he had called Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar propaganda.

Manoj Bajpayee is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Bollywood and is widely recognized for his performances in films and series such as Gangs of Wasseypur (2010), The Family Man (2021-present), etc. During his latest appearance with host Sanjay Sharma, he shed light on the inner dynamics of the Hindi film industry while discussing social and political issues. During the conversation, the host raised questions about Bollywood's silence on public issues, specifically mentioning senior actor Amitabh Bachchan.

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Manoj Bajpayee responded by pointing out that several people have expressed opinions that do not align with those of others. He posed a counter-question to Sharma, saying, “Why are you only looking at them? It is your mistake, too, that you are not listening to Richa Chadha’s voice.”

Manoj Bajpayee on Films Based on Hatred

Talking about the differences between the films Bollywood used to make and contemporary cinema, Bajpayee asked the host how many films had been made about hatred. The host listed films such as The Kerala Story and The Kashmir Files before going on to mention Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

“Main aapko bata raha hoon, jin filmon ko lekar aapko aapatti hai, unhe aap ungliyon par nahi gin paayenge (I am telling you, the films you have objections to are so many that you won't be able to count them on your fingers),” said Manoj Bajpayee.

He continued by explaining that most films in India revolve around the triumph of good over evil, with the hero ultimately winning love by the end of the story. These are some of the recurring themes in the film industry shown over the years. He then added, “But every now and then, certain films come along that you may not agree with. Believing that it has become our tradition would also be wrong.”

The Family Man actor further continued, “I will always, always, always stand against this notion that something you... disagree with politically or socially should not be made into a film or written about in a book. That should absolutely not happen.”

The video of his conversation with journalist Sanjay Sharma has been circulating on social media, with many netizens slamming the Bollywood actor. “Manoj Bajpayee Lost All The Respect Today!” wrote a user on X.

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About Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most respected actors in the Hindi film industry and has acted in more than 70 films in a career spanning over three decades. Before entering the world of cinema, he was actively involved in theatre, particularly during his college years. He was rejected by the National School of Drama (NSD) multiple times. He made his acting debut in 1994, and over the years, some of his most critically acclaimed films have included Special 26 (2013) and Aligarh (2015). He has received the National Film Award four times during his career.

Apart from his career in cinema, Manoj Bajpayee married former Indian actress Shabana Raza in 2006. The couple had met at a party several years before they tied the knot. Bajpayee shared with Screen that it was love at first sight for him when he met Shabana. He said, “I was completely enamoured by her when I looked at her and interacted with her. We fell in love. It was from the first day itself that we started dating.”

Raza quit acting in 2009 and is widely known for her roles in films such as Kareeb (1998) and Fiza (2001), among others.

[Rh/VS]

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