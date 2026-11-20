BOLLYWOOD IS NOT ONLY popular for its fairy-tale stories but also for its scandalous episodes involving love, drama, and fights among actors. Some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema have found themselves embroiled in controversies and made headlines back in the day. One such episode involves renowned actors Tabu and Jackie Shroff from the 1980s.

At the time, Jackie Shroff had already established himself as one of Bollywood's leading men in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of Shroff's films that gained him widespread popularity include Parinda (1989), Ram Lakhan (1989), and Khal Nayak (1993), among several others. As a rising star of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff was a recurring name in the headlines at the time. However, not all headlines were praising him. In one instance, the Khal Nayak actor was accused of assault in 1986 while shooting the film Diljalaa (1987), in which he starred alongside Farah Naaz and Danny Denzongpa.

See Also: Jackie Shroff and Ayesha’s Love Story: How the Daughter of a Belgian Countess Fell in Love with a Bombay Chawl Boy on a School Bus

The surprising element of the story emerged when reports claimed that the girl Shroff allegedly assaulted was none other than Farah Naaz’s younger sister, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu. According to reports, Tabu, a critically acclaimed actor recognised across Indian cinema, has never worked with Jackie Shroff in her career spanning decades.

What happened between Jackie Shroff and Tabu?

According to The Orissa Post, the incident dates back to 1986, when Danny Denzongpa hosted a party and invited the entire crew of Diljalaa. Back in the day, Farah Naaz was one of the most popular faces of the 1980s and 1990s, known for films such as Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani (1988), Naseeb Apna Apna (1986), among others. Her younger sister is Tabu, who was 14 years old at the time. By then, Tabu had already made on-screen appearances in two films, Bazaar (1982) and Hum Naujawan (1985).