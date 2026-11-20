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BOLLYWOOD IS NOT ONLY popular for its fairy-tale stories but also for its scandalous episodes involving love, drama, and fights among actors. Some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema have found themselves embroiled in controversies and made headlines back in the day. One such episode involves renowned actors Tabu and Jackie Shroff from the 1980s.
At the time, Jackie Shroff had already established himself as one of Bollywood's leading men in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of Shroff's films that gained him widespread popularity include Parinda (1989), Ram Lakhan (1989), and Khal Nayak (1993), among several others. As a rising star of Bollywood, Jackie Shroff was a recurring name in the headlines at the time. However, not all headlines were praising him. In one instance, the Khal Nayak actor was accused of assault in 1986 while shooting the film Diljalaa (1987), in which he starred alongside Farah Naaz and Danny Denzongpa.
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The surprising element of the story emerged when reports claimed that the girl Shroff allegedly assaulted was none other than Farah Naaz’s younger sister, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu. According to reports, Tabu, a critically acclaimed actor recognised across Indian cinema, has never worked with Jackie Shroff in her career spanning decades.
According to The Orissa Post, the incident dates back to 1986, when Danny Denzongpa hosted a party and invited the entire crew of Diljalaa. Back in the day, Farah Naaz was one of the most popular faces of the 1980s and 1990s, known for films such as Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani (1988), Naseeb Apna Apna (1986), among others. Her younger sister is Tabu, who was 14 years old at the time. By then, Tabu had already made on-screen appearances in two films, Bazaar (1982) and Hum Naujawan (1985).
Tabu had accompanied her older sister to the sets of Diljalaa, which was being shot in Mauritius, East Africa. She also attended the party with Farah Naaz, but little did she know that the party would make headlines later. According to reports, Jackie Shroff, who was 29 years old was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the party. Shroff allegedly tried to kiss 14-year-old Tabu, who resisted his advances.
The incident was brought under control after Danny Denzongpa forcefully pulled Shroff away from Tabu. Her sister, Farah Naaz, later addressed the media about the incident, leading to a major controversy at the time. She accused Jackie Shroff of assaulting Tabu while speaking to the media.
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Decades after the incident, Farah Naaz shared that it was a misunderstanding, whereas Tabu has never commented on the matter. Today, Tabu has established herself as an actor across different languages and has also worked on various Hollywood projects. Some of Tabu’s most popular films include Andhadhun (2018), Haider (2014), Maqbool (2003), and Drishyam (2015), among others.
Tabu has never married, although there have been multiple speculations about her personal life. The 55-year-old actress made her debut in 1987 and later made her first Telugu film in 1991 alongside actor Venkatesh. Over her decades-long career, Tabu has worked in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal 5, Slum Dog- 33 Temple Road, and King 100.
[Rh/VS]
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