As per media reports, the legal notice sent to influencer Suvigya Sharma is dated November 23, 2026. Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team has termed the now-viral video “misleading, mischievous and defamatory” and added that the caption accompanying the video distorts its actual context, thereby spreading misinformation. The notice further emphasised that the content of the video circulated by the said influencer is completely baseless and false. It also stated that the video circulated on the internet could affect Shah Rukh Khan’s public image.

The legal notice sent by Shah Rukh Khan reportedly includes five demands for influencer Suvigya Sharma to fulfil within 48 hours. The demands include removing the Instagram reel and refraining from further sharing the claim on the internet, which has already been termed baseless by the actor’s team. Another demand states that the influencer must correct or delete the caption of the video that has been circulating across the internet. Sharma has also been asked to provide written confirmation that he has complied with all the demands within 48 hours.

Following the legal dispute between SRK and Suvigya Sharma, the latter has hit back at the Bollywood actor. According to India Today, Suvigya Sharma addressed the matter in another video, in which he said that his claims were made under the right to freedom of expression. He further said, “So, the man who allegedly told Shah Rukh Khan to shut up did not insult him? Or Shah Rukh Khan does not have the courage to say that he was insulted? But apparently, we have insulted him.”

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Netizens' reactions to Anant Ambani-SRK viral video

The viral video of Shah Rukh Khan and Anant Ambani from Sadhguru’s event has garnered more than 1 million views across social media platforms. Several social media users reacted to the video and claimed that the behaviour towards Shah Rukh Khan was “extremely rude.” One user on X wrote, “This is so embarrassing.” Meanwhile, some users advised others not to make assumptions about the viral video and wrote, “Pretty sure Anant’s just messing around, not being rude. His family’s tight with SRK, so it’s like friendly fire.”