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A VIDEO OF ACTOR SHAH RUKH KHAN and businessman Anant Ambani interacting during spiritual leader Sadhguru’s event has gone viral on the internet. In a recent development, Shah Rukh Khan has sent a legal notice to an influencer named Suvigya Sharma for allegedly circulating misleading claims using the video clip of Shah Rukh Khan and Anant Ambani.
According to the now-viral video, Sadhguru, Anant Ambani and Shah Rukh Khan were seen interacting with each other when Ambani appeared to make gestures towards the Bollywood star. The clip was shared by Suvigya Sharma on Instagram, landing him in legal trouble. In the reel shared by Sharma, he claimed that Khan was asked to “remain silent” by Anant Ambani and let Sadhguru speak. The video is a glimpse from the Global Peace Honours 2026, held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, during which spiritual leader Sadhguru was also felicitated for his contributions to peace.
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Just days after the video went viral, reports emerged that Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team had taken action against the social media influencer for allegedly spreading false and misleading claims on the internet.
As per media reports, the legal notice sent to influencer Suvigya Sharma is dated November 23, 2026. Shah Rukh Khan’s legal team has termed the now-viral video “misleading, mischievous and defamatory” and added that the caption accompanying the video distorts its actual context, thereby spreading misinformation. The notice further emphasised that the content of the video circulated by the said influencer is completely baseless and false. It also stated that the video circulated on the internet could affect Shah Rukh Khan’s public image.
The legal notice sent by Shah Rukh Khan reportedly includes five demands for influencer Suvigya Sharma to fulfil within 48 hours. The demands include removing the Instagram reel and refraining from further sharing the claim on the internet, which has already been termed baseless by the actor’s team. Another demand states that the influencer must correct or delete the caption of the video that has been circulating across the internet. Sharma has also been asked to provide written confirmation that he has complied with all the demands within 48 hours.
Following the legal dispute between SRK and Suvigya Sharma, the latter has hit back at the Bollywood actor. According to India Today, Suvigya Sharma addressed the matter in another video, in which he said that his claims were made under the right to freedom of expression. He further said, “So, the man who allegedly told Shah Rukh Khan to shut up did not insult him? Or Shah Rukh Khan does not have the courage to say that he was insulted? But apparently, we have insulted him.”
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The viral video of Shah Rukh Khan and Anant Ambani from Sadhguru’s event has garnered more than 1 million views across social media platforms. Several social media users reacted to the video and claimed that the behaviour towards Shah Rukh Khan was “extremely rude.” One user on X wrote, “This is so embarrassing.” Meanwhile, some users advised others not to make assumptions about the viral video and wrote, “Pretty sure Anant’s just messing around, not being rude. His family’s tight with SRK, so it’s like friendly fire.”
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in King, directed by Sidharth Anand, which is all set to release on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2026. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead, along with Suhana Khan in an alleged cameo role.
[Rh/VS/RS]
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