The Life of Violet: Three Unearthed Early Stories Where Virginia Woolf’s Genius First Sparks to Life

In contextualising these stories, Seshagiri introduces us to a young Virginia Stephen’s “first fully realised literary experiment”, written as she stood on the precipice of Bloomsbury Group-inflected fame.

Juvenilia – work produced when an artist is still young – often isn’t taken seriously. Woolf was even quoted as saying: “I don’t want immaturities, things torn out of time, preserved.”

But the typescripts stored at Longleat House suggest otherwise. Woolf had made amendments and opinions were sought from her sister Vanessa Bell, who thought the work was “very witty and brilliant”.

Seshagiri writes about the seemingly minor changes made by Woolf in detail, with “each clause balanced and weighted for impact”, as well as her overall compositional vision. And she explains how Woolf wove in Dickinson’s own pencilled edits.

Despite such attention to detail, the stories are short – unlike Dickinson, who stood at six feet two inches. Woolf conceptualises her friend as a giant, both literally and figuratively.

Together, Friendships Gallery, The Magic Garden and A Story to Make You Sleep can be read as a manifesto on female friendship and the importance of intergenerational exchange (Woolf was 20 and Dickinson 37 at their first meeting).

These were not merely society ties – their friendship ran deep: Dickinson cared for Woolf during a mental health crisis in 1904 at her home in Welwyn in Hertfordshire. Dickinson is also credited with enabling Woolf’s early literary ambitions as she took steps toward her inimitable style.

In Friendships Gallery, we meet Violet as a child and follow her to middle age, although Woolf’s narrator refuses to fill in the blanks that “yawn like awful caverns”. Instead of facts, we find anecdotes woven into an elevated mediation on biography.

Woolf asks: “Where does care for others become care for oneself?” Individual care is extended collectively outwards, as Violet’s bold laughter and antics slough off Victorian values. Through her friend’s example, Woolf maps out a route towards independence for a new generation of women.

In The Magic Garden, Violet takes tea in an aristocratic home, fielding information on gardening and plumbing. Such information fuels her quest for autonomy, as she cries out with joy about the benefits of having “a cottage of one’s own”. Such calls for creative independence preempt Woolf’s later manifesto, A Room Of One’s Own (1929).

While the first two stories are anchored in an insider’s perspective of English class dynamics, skewering prevailing social norms, the last, A Story to Make You Sleep, takes inspiration from Dickinson’s visit to Japan and the letters she wrote to Woolf.