MedBound Times is proud to announce the launch of its new “Biography” section on our website, dedicated to showcasing the inspiring stories and journeys of healthcare professionals and students worldwide.

This section aims to highlight the remarkable achievements, diverse backgrounds, and unique contributions of individuals in the healthcare field. From medical professionals to emerging students, the Biography section will serve as a platform to celebrate those who are making a difference in the world of healthcare.

One of the featured biographies is that of Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, a distinguished neonatologist, politician, and activist. Dr. Raizada’s journey from his early education in Haryana, India, to his current roles as the President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party (BLP) and the founder of MedBound and MedBound Times, is a testament to his dedication to both medicine and public service. His story can now be explored on our website: https://www.medboundtimes.com//biography-munishkumarraizada

We invite healthcare professionals and students to check out our new Biography section and discover the stories of their peers. If you are a healthcare professional or student interested in being featured, we encourage you to contact MedBound Times for an opportunity to share your journey with our global audience.

To submit your biography for consideration, fill out the form: https://forms.gle/dmpEmTt5iT8hr8gk6