Book Review: From Pythagoras and Voltaire to Einstein and Eliot, Mesmerised by India’s Wisdom

Translation by the Minister of Meghalaya

Today Gewali’s book has been translated into sixteen languages. Each new translation, whether in an Indian language or a European one, is not just another edition. In addition to European countries, the book has gained appreciation in Islamic nations, with its Arabic edition translated by a scholar from Doha, Qatar. Among the latest developments is something that personally moves me. The Khasi edition of ‘Great Minds on India’ is now being translated by Paul Lyngdoh, an acclaimed poet and former Minister for Arts and Culture and Tourism in Meghalaya. This pairing feels exactly right. Lyngdoh knows the Khasi language from the inside. He understands its rhythm, its humour, its sense of dignity. He is not just converting words. He is carrying a whole atmosphere of respect for ancient literary strength into Khasi speech.

There is also a beautiful symmetry in this. For years, Gewali wrote from the hills of Meghalaya to address readers far beyond his own state. Now his research-based work is returning to its home ground in the language of the local community. When a respected literary figure like Paul Lyngdoh chooses to translate this book, it sends a strong message about the deeper knowledge of India that all seekers can confidently take refuge in. As Arthur Schopenhauer, the German philosopher deeply moved by the wisdom of the East, once proclaimed: “Knowledge of India has been the solace of my life, and it will be the solace of my death. They are the product of the highest wisdom.”

In the end, what stays with me is not just the story of one remarkable book, but the quiet invitation it extends to each of us. It asks us to look again at what we were taught to revere and what we were taught to ignore. It urges us to weigh borrowed assumptions against lived experience and the timeless wisdom that even the world’s most admired intellectuals openly acknowledged. If a single determined researcher in the hills of Meghalaya can help the world rediscover India’s intellectual light, perhaps each reader, in their own small way, can also become a custodian of that light. May that light inspire readers at home and beyond.

(Writer is an Associate Professor in the Department of Biochemistry at St. Edmund’s College, Shillong, India)

