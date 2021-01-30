Saturday, January 30, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism
IndiaLead StoryLife StyleTravel

Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

A heritage walk has been organized by the BMC to introduce the tourists to the various important buildings across the city to show the splendors of the city

0
Mumbai
Mumbai is introducing a heritage walk. Pixabay

The first batch of 15 excited, wide-eyed tourists entered the hallowed portals of the iconic Brihan  Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building – the headquarters of Asia’s richest civic body which administers India’s commercial capital – for the inaugural ‘Heritage Walk’ here on Saturday.

The tourists were accorded a warm welcome with flowers by Mayor Kishori Pednekar, the first two – Archana A. Nevrekar and Sitaram N. Shetty – were presented a memento, and all in the group were gifted a copy of the BMC’s 2021 calendar.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated

“This is the first municipal corporation in the country to organize such a Heritage Walk. This initiative will boost tourism and also give Mumbai an identity as a tourist destination,” said BMC Municipal Commissioner I.S. Chahal.

In an aggressive bid to boost tourism, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation and BMC came up with a joint proposal to conduct the Heritage Walk inside the 128-year-old BMC building.

Among the most recognizable landmarks of Mumbai, the building was built in the Victorian Gothic Revival style with golden beige basalt rock stones in 1893, by architect Frederick W. Stevens – who also designed the UNESCO World Heritage site Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, just opposite the BMC headquarters – said a civic official.

The BMC building was built on a 6,600-sq metre plot of land at a cost of almost Rs 11,20,000, below the estimated costs, and the construction work of the awe-inspiring monument was completed in less than 50 months.

The building has a 235-feet-tall tower, a 68-feet-long, 32-feet-wide, and 38-feet-high conference hall, where the elected city corporators sit and deliberate on the future of the city and its estimated 1.50 crore souls, ranging from among the richest in the world living in skyscrapers to the poorest pavement dwellers.

Mumbai
Victoria Station is an important heritage site in Mumbai. Pixabay

“The Heritage Walk in two batches includes visits to around 17 scenic spots with an expert guide appointed by the MTDC. Some of the sites include the BMC Main Dome, the Corporation Hall, the Standing Committee Hall, Inner Dome, the Mayor’s Office chambers, the Museum Tower, the duck fountain, the offices of various political parties,” the official said.

The initiative was inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Congress President and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, state Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray, and other dignitaries on Thursday.

“The architectural jewel of Mumbai’s administration is now open for visitors/tourists on weekends. It’s the fulfillment of a dream. We are also working on similar guided tours of the Bombay High Court, Gateway of India, Wankhede Stadium, and other landmarks in the city,” Aditya Thackeray said.

“Not only the people of Mumbai, but also people from other states, and foreign nationals can now get to see the majestic municipal building of the country’s leading city, and after viewing it, it will make both them and us feel proud,” Uddhav Thackeray remarked even as Pawar and Thorat admitted it was their own maiden visit to the BMC headquarters.

ALSO READ: Hard-Hitting Documentary Nails Chinese Misinformation On Virus

The weekend excursion – conducted by Bharat Gothoskar’s Khaki Tours – begins from BMC Gate No 2 and the tourists step inside to the main square inside the sprawling building, and from there they proceed to the landmarks hidden from public view, during the 60-90 minute Heritage Walk.

Besides the BMC building, some of the other eye-catching architectural marvels in south Mumbai built-in similar architectural styles include the University of Mumbai along with its iconic Rajabai Tower, Taj Mahal Hotel, the General Post Office, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (Crawford) Market, the Bombay High Court and Sessions Court, the DGP Headquarters, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, St Xaviers College, Anjuman-i-Islam School, Wilson College, Elphinstone College, the Western Railway headquarters building, the David Sassoon Library, and the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum. (IANS)

Previous articleThere Are Severe Inequalities In Vaccine Distribution: WHO
Next articleNearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Nearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don't need to reveal their phone number...
Read more
Health & Fitness

There Are Severe Inequalities In Vaccine Distribution: WHO

NewsGram Desk - 0
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that vaccines are now giving a window of opportunity to bring the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Many Americans Are Hesitant To Take Covid Shots

NewsGram Desk - 0
One-third of people in the US are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Nearly 3 In 4 Indians Feel Safe While Joining Telegram

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Nearly 3 in 4 Indians feel safe while joining any group or channel on Telegram as they don't need to reveal their phone number...
Read more

Brihan Mumbai Corporation Is Organizing A Heritage Walk To Boost Tourism

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The first batch of 15 excited, wide-eyed tourists entered the hallowed portals of the iconic Brihan  Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building - the headquarters...
Read more

There Are Severe Inequalities In Vaccine Distribution: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that vaccines are now giving a window of opportunity to bring the...
Read more

Many Americans Are Hesitant To Take Covid Shots

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One-third of people in the US are either unlikely or at least hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,...
Read more

Taking a Regular Afternoon Nap Can Keep Your Brain Sharp, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Taking a regular afternoon nap can keep your brain sharp as a new study suggests that afternoon napping is linked to better mental agility. The...
Read more

“One who gets typecast is the hero in Bollywood”, Says Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Nawazuddin Siddiqui begs to differ when you tell him he is typecast in a particular kind of roles. He insists it is the Bollywood...
Read more

Hard Hitting Documentary Nails Chinese Misinformation On Virus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Forewarned is forearmed. This was exactly what China suppressed when it came to the breakout of the Covid-19 pandemic in Wuhan and other parts...
Read more

Childhood Trauma Is Linked To Multiple Sclerosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Childhood trauma could affect the trajectory of multiple sclerosis development and response to treatment in adulthood, a new study suggests. Multiple sclerosis is a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada