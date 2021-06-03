Thursday, June 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story BTS Choose Their Most Special Songs
Lead StoryWorld

BTS Choose Their Most Special Songs

In the era of inclusivity, when the world is constantly looking for new twists in entertainment, the band has struck a fresh appeal with their difficult yet perfectly synchronized, pleasant-to-the-eyes dancing skills and, of course, their music that they compose

0
BTS
BTS win Artist of the Year at Mnet Asian Music Awards, 2 December 2016. Wikimedia Commons

How does a band that has too many monstrous hits pick that one song it may call absolutely special? The biggest boy band in the world today talks about the blood, sweat, and tears that go into their creations while considering a reply.

The all-boy group from South Korea, known to belt out universally bestselling dance hits with awe-inspiring synchronization in their movement in MVs like, “Fire”, “Not Today”, “Dope”, “Mic Drop”, says it would be a toss-up between their 2018 song “Idol” and last year’s “ON” when it comes to selecting their hardest number.

For the seven-member band, it would seem a big task to even narrow down the count to two, given that they’ve hardly churned out anything yet that doesn’t mesmerize their ever-growing fan base.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

But then, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook tell IANS “the harder the job, the greater the satisfaction”.

BTS
BTS performing “DNA” during the Love Yourself tour in Los Angeles, 8 September 2018. Wikimedia Commons

“I think the choreography for ON was the hardest. There were a lot of things we had to pay attention to, including the technical aspects of the choreography and the overall vibe of the dance,” says J-Hope. SUGA and V chime in agreeing, about “ON” being “the most difficult”.

Jimin, who is the lead vocalist and foremost in the dance line, says: “When it comes to the level of difficulty, it’s definitely ON. We haven’t performed the song in front of our fans in person, so I really want to show them.”

“ON was a song with difficult moves and consumed a lot of stamina,” Jung Kook says, explaining why it is their hardest.

RM, though, is undecided between the two — the choice for him could be either “Idol” or “ON”. Jin is sure of his reply, though he seems to think differently from his bandmates.

BTS
BTS performing “Fake Love” at Speak Yourself at Rose Bowl, Pasadena, 4-5 May 2019. Wikimedia Commons

“IDOL was the most difficult for us because it is a song that required constant movement with no break in between,” he reasons.

Right now, as their new single “Butter” continues to break records, BTS, or Bangtan Sonyeondan, are touching the skies of massive success as no other group has done in recent times anywhere in the world, riding a wave few musicians have done in the history of popular music.

In the era of inclusivity, when the world is constantly looking for new twists in entertainment, the band has struck a fresh appeal with their difficult yet perfectly synchronized, pleasant-to-the-eyes dancing skills and, of course, their music that they compose.

What is the one thing that the band keeps in mind while composing music?

ALSO READ: BTS Sound: The K-Pop Band Decodes Their Success 

BTS
BTS in concert at Wembley Stadium, 2 June 2019. Wikimedia Commons

Suga, who, along with RM, is the main writer-producer, replies: “Every aspect is important — trends, sounds, and lyrics. It seems that a satisfying song comes out only when all elements fall into place.”

It’s fallen in place for them every time so far beginning in 2013 via phenomenal chartbusters that include “Just One Day”, “Run”, “Fake Love”, “Boy with Luv”, “Microcosmos”, “Spring Day” that has always carried a message for the fans from “self-love” to that voice that will not forget the pain of loss and then their latest release, “Butter” that smoothly melted into every heart smashing their own record garnering 10 million views on YouTube in 13 minutes upon release.

For BTS, it’s really all just “getting started” every time, for the Bangtan Boys, never stop amazing themselves and their ARMY fans. (IANS/KB)

(what’s your favorite BTS song, best of BTS, Bangtan Boys, BTS army, why is BTS so popular)

Previous articleRajkummar Rao Pays A Tribute To Covid Warriors!
Next articleJerusalem’s Role In India-Israel Ties

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Know How These Tribals Turned Barren Land Fertile

NewsGram Desk - 0
Even a decade ago, the villagers of Phular in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh had no claim on the lands that they had lived...
Read more
India

Jerusalem’s Role In India-Israel Ties

NewsGram Desk - 0
As a young man arriving in Jerusalem, my first thought was managing the right kind of food during my stay. A vegetarian, filled with...
Read more
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao Pays A Tribute To Covid Warriors!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Stories of good Samaritans have emerged as rays of hope and positivity in these grim times. Spotlighting a number of these real-life superheroes through...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Know How These Tribals Turned Barren Land Fertile

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even a decade ago, the villagers of Phular in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh had no claim on the lands that they had lived...
Read more

Jerusalem’s Role In India-Israel Ties

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As a young man arriving in Jerusalem, my first thought was managing the right kind of food during my stay. A vegetarian, filled with...
Read more

BTS Choose Their Most Special Songs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
How does a band that has too many monstrous hits pick that one song it may call absolutely special? The biggest boy band in...
Read more

Rajkummar Rao Pays A Tribute To Covid Warriors!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Stories of good Samaritans have emerged as rays of hope and positivity in these grim times. Spotlighting a number of these real-life superheroes through...
Read more

How Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently conducted a survey with college faculties to understand their perspective on upskilling through online...
Read more

Are Urban People Suffering From Headache?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pan-India survey by Ipsos has revealed that headache is the top common ailment among urban Indians, with at least 1 in 2 claiming...
Read more

Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored "The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam." He...
Read more

Perfect Mattress For A Good Night’s Sleep

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Today's mattress market is more diversified and the options are more than you can imagine. From memory foam mattresses to mattresses in a box,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada