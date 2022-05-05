Musk's Twitter takeover sparks fear of Chinese influence, propaganda & info-war.

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has sparked fears that the platform may now be more vulnerable to Beijing's influence, amid an ongoing overseas influence and infowar campaign by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Musk's recent U.S.$44 billion acquisition of the social media platform was questioned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos soon after it was finalized, with Bezos tweeting on April 26: "Interesting. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?"

The tweet came in response to an earlier one from New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe, who noted that China was the second-biggest market for Musk's Tesla electric cars in 2021, with the company relying heavily on Chinese battery-makers to make electric vehicles.

"After 2009, when China banned Twitter, the government there had almost no leverage over the platform," Forsythe tweeted on April 25, adding: "That may have just changed."

The same question was posed to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Foreign Press Center in Washington on May 3.

While Blinken declined to comment on private companies, he responded in more general terms: "Free speech, including free media, including platforms of one kind or another, are incredibly important to the Biden administration," he said.

Blinken also accused Beijing of waging "hybrid warfare" against the democratic island of Taiwan, "including disinformation, including cyber attacks."

"These are designed to distort the information environment and democratic processes," Blinken said. "So we've partnered with Taiwanese authorities on civil society organizations, to support independent fact-based journalism, to try to build societal resilience to disinformation, and other forms of foreign interference."

Blinken also indirectly touched on more detailed concerns expressed on Twitter in recent days that Musk might consider making it easier for Beijing to identify who is posting on Twitter, or tolerate CCP-sponsored propaganda accounts, which have previously been deleted in large numbers from the platform.

"We've been deeply concerned about what we're seeing from [China], in terms of its misuse of technology to try to do things like increased surveillance, harassment, intimidation, censorship, of citizens, journalists, activists, and others," Blinken said.

"These very same leaders in Beijing are using the free and open media that we ensure that are protected in democratic systems to spread propaganda to spread disinformation."