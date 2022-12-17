Study says only 2% of cryptocurrencies possess 'healthy' liquidity





"The fact that so many cryptocurrencies suffer from a low liquidity or trading volume is another reminder of how risky it can be to speculate in some of the smaller crypto coins," said Kris Lucas, a BitStacker.com analyst.



"After all, there is nothing stopping an unregulated cryptocurrency exchange from creating statistics that overvalue a particular coin," he added.



The researchers tracked 6,656 crypto coins, and only 2.30 per cent of these cryptocurrencies were categorized as having a good liquidity.



Liquidity is a term used to refer to the trading volume of an asset. The liquidity metric used in the study aims to highlight those crypto coins that have a low daily trading volume, or those cryptocurrencies where the trades take place in a very limited number of exchanges.