Top Lead Generation Tactics for Your Business

Direct mail campaigns involve sending printed mailers or physical items like perishable items, dimensional packages, and corporate swag to make connections with potential customers more meaningful.

It’s memorable, evokes better responses from recipients, and allows you to explore creative ways of delighting and entertaining target customers. With fewer companies committing a budget to this strategy, there’s minimal competition, meaning you’ll stand out.

Your upfront investment will depend on the stage your target customers are in. It makes sense to invest more in prospects who are closer to purchase than those who are just finding out about your brand.

If you’re driving brand awareness , handwritten notes to introduce your company, brochures, and flyers can work.

A bag of coffee or small swag items like car fresheners or metal tumblers etc are great for those at the consideration stage. You can spend a little more on those at the buying stage as you know them much better now.

Once the packages are sent, create a timeline for follow-up. Calling up the recipient on the same day of delivery may come off as pushy and they may not have had the chance to open it. Wait a day at the very least.

